HIGHLIGHT: May 8

Poetry in the Park: Making Memories

TUESDAY 5/8 | TB SCOTT LIBRARY, MERRILL

It’s an evening of outdoor poetry under the tents on the grounds of the TB Scott Library. A highlight of the event is hearing Wisconsin Poet Laureate Karla Huston read her poetry, which is rooted in the stories people tell and the memories and perceptions that define us as humans. Other readers include the poetry duo of James Botsford (former attorney in Wausau) and Greg Galbraith (local dairy farmer) who entertain with poetic epigrams and more. There will also be an activity station to create your own poetry that you can share with mom just in time for Mother’s Day. 4 pm. Free. 715-536-7191.