HIGHLIGHT: Minute to Win It - for Tweens

Minute to Win It - for Tweens

Friday 3/31, Marathon Co. Library, Wausau

If you’ve ever watched the game show Minute to Win It, you know the premise is to complete a game or challenge in less than 60 seconds to win. Wausau area tweens can spend their spring break Friday competing in their own Minute to Win It with crazy challenges at the library. The challenges include games from the entertaining show, such as Cookie Face, Defy Gravity, Junk in the Trunk, The Dicey Balancing Trick, Wrecking Ball, and more. See if you have what it takes to win. 11:30-12:30. Free. 715-261-7220.

