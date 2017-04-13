HIGHLIGHT: Songwriter Showcase

Songwriter Showcase

Thursday 4/13, Limericks Public House, Wausau

Phyl Wickham joins the Songwriter Showcase at Limericks

This is a fantastic opportunity to hear acoustic performances by six Wisconsin-based songwriters. The showcase features Caleb Delaney of Indigibliss, Adam Geurink of We the Heathens, Billy Bronsted of One Strong Army & Linus and the Lute, Alex Dalnodar of Dig Deep, Phyl Wickham of Phyl and Friends, and Tyler Shea of Feed the Dog. Support local music and see the faces behind the songs of many local bands. 8 pm.