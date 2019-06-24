HIGHLIGHT: The Dang-Its

(First published in the June 20, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: The Dang-Its

WEDNESDAY 6/26 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

This Madison-based group wins over audiences with their blend of classics, standards, off-the-beaten path treasures, covers and originals. You’ll love their diverse style and broad repertoire including honky tonk, Western swing, Americana, bluegrass, Cajun, classic country, blues and more. Madison Magazine called them “Rare jewels in the otherwise cookie cutter world of country music.” Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Check Wausau Event’s or City Pages’ Facebook page for updates. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

