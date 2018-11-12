HIGHLIGHT: The Music of Cream

(First published in the November 8, 2018 issue of City Pages)

The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary

TUESDAY 11/13 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

× Expand David Geraghty Music of Cream 50th Anniversary Tour - Publicity Images Music of Cream 50th Anniversary Tour - Publicity Images

Cream was a popular 1960s British rock power trio consisting of drummer Ginger Baker, guitarist and singer Eric Clapton, and lead singer and bassist Jack Bruce. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album, the bloodlines of the trio come together to pay tribute to the group. Kofi Baker (son of Ginger) and Malcolm Bruce (son of Jack) unite with Will Johns (nephew of Eric Clapton) for this multi-media concert experience. You’ll hear hits like “Sunshine of Your Love,” “White Room,” “Crossroads,” “Badge,” and more, all played by master musicians whose lives have been steeped in the Cream spirit and legacy. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $25. Grandtheater.org, 715-842-0988.

