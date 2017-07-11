HIGHLIGHT: Unity

Concerts on the Square: Unity

Wednesday 7/12, 400 Block, downtown Wausau

You get all the feels, and maybe taken to church, from this wildly popular, feel-good reggae rock band from the Fox Valley. The band plays old roots and reggae favorites along with original music that blends the influences of rock, blues, funk and island beats. There’s good reason Unity is a Concerts on the Square regular. Concerts play rain or shine, though may move to Marathon Park in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

