HIGHLIGHT: Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy

(First published in the February 21, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy

TUESDAY 2/26 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Former member of Saturday Night Liveand star of the TV Show According to Jim,Jim Belushi is one of the premier comics and character actors of his generation.At this show, he is joined by the top-notch comedians of the Board of Comedy in this hilarious improv comedy sketch show. It’s interactive and looks to the audience for suggestions for each scene and according to Belushi himself, it’s “less a ‘show’ and more a party.” 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $52. Grandtheater.org, 715-842-0988.

