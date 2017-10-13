HIGHLIGHTS: October 13-15

Don Rambadt Artist Residency

FRI.-SUN. 10/13-15 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

This metalworker and 2017 Birds in Art Master Artist uses sophisticated forms and flowing lines with bold and rugged metal to create outstanding sculptures. During his residency he works with Wausau East High School students and museum visitors, who can observe him at work and create their own small-scale sculpture through the following events:

Steel Sculpture Workshop · Fri.-Sun. 10/13-15. Adults and teens create small-scale steel sculptures inspired by Rambadt’s series of abstract owl sculptures during this three-part workshop. Fri. 4-6 pm; Sat. 1-5 pm; Sun. 10 am-4 pm. $75 members, $90 general. Register at 715-845-7010

Art Beyond Sight · Sat. 10/14. Individuals with low vision or blindness enjoy multisensory experience in the galleries with Rambadt, followed by hands-on art making. 10:30 am-noon. Register at 715-845-7010

Wausau Riverwolves Hockey

FRIDAY 10/13 | MARATHON PARK ICE ARENA, WAUSAU

Wausau is the proud home of Wisconsin’s newest North American Tier III Hockey League Team, the Wausau RiverWolves. They kick off their inaugural season at the Marathon Park Ice Arena against the Rochester Ice Hawks. Come out and show your support for Wausau’s newest team. The first 250 fans on opening night receive a RiverWolves Cowbell. 7 pm. $10 adults, $5 youth, free under 5. riverwolveshockey.com, 715-869-3132.

The Lucky Dutch

FRIDAY 10/13 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

SATURDAY 10/14 | MINOCQUA BREWING

With a heavily guitar-driven style that keeps roots rock and roll alive, this funky-bluesy four piece from Chicago pulls influences from both classic and contemporary rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, and Gov’t Mule. With Claire Corriveau’s powerful vocals and Nathan Graham’s astounding guitar-playing, The Lucky Dutch put on a killer show the last time they played Malarkey’s, so consider this a sure thing. Fri. 10 pm. 715-819-3663; Sat. 8 pm. 715-356-2600.

Mary Chapin Carpenter

FRIDAY 10/13 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This five-time Grammy Award winner and country musician comes to the Grand for the first time to showcase her latest and critically-acclaimed record as well as some of her older country hits such as “Passionate Kisses,” “I Feel Lucky,” “Shut Up and Kiss Me,” and more. Playing guitar and singing vocals, Carpenter has recorded 14 albums, has sold over 14 million records and won a display of Grammy awards in the 90s. But as Huffington Post declares, “At 58, perhaps Carpenter is now at the height of her musical career.” Listen to her soothing, strong vocals accompanied by a live band for a relaxing evening of outstanding music. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $29.50. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Downtown Wausau Ghost Tours

SATURDAYS 10/14-28 | ELKS LODGE, WAUSAU

Wausau is home to many allegedly haunted places including the Grand Theater, the Downtown Mission Church, the Marathon County Historical Museum and more. Discover the history of these locations and more during the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s annual tours. You’ll learn about real local history, its colorful characters, and hear of the more recent haunted goings-on. Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, it’s fascinating. The WPRS also brings their mobile trailer, so you can see photos, ghostly audio recordings and the equipment they use when searching places for paranormal activity. Dress for the outdoors as the tours happen rain or shine beginning at 6 pm with tours every 15 minutes and the last tour at 7:30 pm. Each tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. $5, ages 9 and under free. wprs.net.

Central Wis. Symphony Orchestra: Fall Fantasy

SAT.-SUN. 10/14-15 | SENTRY’S THEATER @1800, STEVENS POINT

The CWSO’s 69th season kicks off with something old and something new, from Beethoven and Dvořák to a new composition by Roger L. Nelson, Professor Emeritus at UW-Stevens Point. Nelson is a celebrated composer who has arranged for the United States Army Band and Chorus. In this concert he presents Forestscapes, a work for solo violin and orchestra, premiered by concertmaster Steven Bjella. Other works performed during the concert are Beethoven’s Overture to Egmont, Op. 84, Geral Finzi Romance, Op. 11, and Antonin Dvořák Symphony No. 8, Op. 88, G Major. Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 4 pm. $27 adults, $22 seniors, $12 students. Cwso.org.

