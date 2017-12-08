HIGHLIGHTS: December 8-10

Afterimages 2017

FRI.-SUN. 12/8-10 | UW-STEVENS POINT STUDIO THEATRE

Students from UWSP’s Department of Theatre and Dance showcase their creativity in this annual dance concert. These students have put tons of work into this concert, directing their own cast of dancers and creating costume and lighting designs to bring their imaginative and inspired visions to life. These dances explore different themes such as self-realization, spirituality, relationships, feminism and more. Enjoy a pre-show talk with the choreographers at 1 pm before the Sunday matinee in room 221 of the Noel Fine Arts Center to hear more about the creative process of these students. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $23 adults, $13 age 17 and under. tickets.uwsp.edu, 715-346-4100.

Dance works include:

· “Dichotomic Coalescence” by Sarah Fenander

· “It’s Hard to See at Dawn” by Monica Endres

· “In the Conservatory” by Jacq Gnatkowski

· “Treading” by Ellen Arnold

· “For Those in Need of Light” by Anna Kurzynski

· “We Separate Like Ripples on a Blank Shore” by Sean Frenzel

· “Ladylike” by Jenna Ziebarth

· “Incandescence” by Amy Roby

· “Domino Effect” by Ayla Jakes

Rock ‘n Roll Toy Drive

FRIDAY 12/8 | ARROW SPORTS CLUB, WESTON

Last year’s Toys for Tots event was such a huge success, they decided to bring it back. Nine rock bands from all over the state play on two stages to support the Christmas gift program. Rock out to music from Susy Olson, Filthy Sweet, Sweetalk, Toy Guns, 20 Watt Tombstone, Alloy Plot, Cold Black River, Downgrade and Gnarcissus. Experience great Wisconsin music and help make Christmas better for kids. Music starts at 6 pm. Bring a new and unwrapped toy donation or $5 with all proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. 715-359-2363.

Charles Walker Band

FRIDAY 12/8 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

This is one of our favorite Wisconsin bands ever. If you’re looking to groove, look no further. Based in Milwaukee, the Charles Walker Band is a fusion of neo-funk, blues and soul, they’ve even been compared to musicians such as Prince and Bruno Mars. Porsche Carmon is on lead vocals and also plays the congas and bass with Charles Walker on saxophone, keyboards and vocals, with Paris Howard on drums. Their energy and sound is infectious—you just can’t help but move your feet along to the music. With Prince, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin as some of their influences, their unique sound is both funky and fabulous. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Professional Jingle & Mingle

FRIDAY 12/8 | JEFFERSON STREET INN, WAUSAU

Calling all young professionals! It’s time for the annual holiday social presented by United Way Emerging Leaders and the Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group HYPE. You’ll network, eat, and be entertained in the company of others. There will be a magician and illusionist along live music from Carmyn Hoen of the popular bands Open Tab and The Third Wheels. Also find casino entertainment with blackjack, craps, roulette, horse races and chuck-o-luck! 7:30-10:30 pm. $35 single, $60 for two. 715-298-5707.

Wausau Community Theatre: A Christmas Carol

FRI.-SUN. 12/8-10 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

If you haven’t seen this annual production by WCT, prepare to be impressed and emotionally moved. This is the 11th year the group has staged this classic holiday story, and it’s a beloved tradition for many in the audience who come back year after year to see it. Many of the actors return annually as well to portray the characters from Charles Dickens’ story of holiday the spirit and redemption. Dan Drenk, playing Scrooge this year, has performed as several other characters in the past, including previous performances as Scrooge. His daughter has appeared for several years as well, this year as one of the Cratchit children.

In the performance, the stage becomes a cozy, wintery scene set in the late 1800s, and the quick set transitions whisk us from Scrooge’s haunted bedroom through the different periods of his life with his guides, the spooky spirits of Christmases past, present and future. The tale of resurrected goodness is not only a celebration of the transformative power of the Christmas spirit, but a lesson in human compassion.

Sure, you know the story. But experiencing it live on stage somehow makes the tale so much more powerful. Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm. Sun. 2 pm. Advance tickets $22 adult, $18 college, senior and military, $14 youth (prices $3 more at door). Tickets at 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Planetarium Programs

SUNDAYS THRU 12/17 | BLOCHER PLANETARIUM, STEVENS POINT

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS | WAUSAU SCHOOL DISTRICT PLANETARIUM

The UWSP is home to a stellar planetarium that offers free public programs most Sundays throughout the academic year. For the holiday season, the planetarium features two special seasonal shows. At 2 pm during Winter Wonders, look at Christian and Jewish winter religious events as well as rituals of other cultures that originate from solstice observances. At 3:15 pm during Season of Light, trace the history of many holiday customs such as hanging up Christmas lights, lighting the Menorah, and even kissing under mistletoe. These shows are first come, first serve for up to 55 people, so arrive early to get a seat to learn more about the holiday season. Free. 715-346-2208

The Wausau School District Planetarium reopened earlier this year after a remodel and is showing weekly programs once again. The programs kick off this Friday with Khrumka’s Adventures in the Winter Forest. Khrumka and his friends travel through the fairy tale winter forest and learn about the Northern Lights, witness fiery asteroids and admire the constellations. This program shows Fridays Dec. 8-15 & Jan. 5-19 at 6 pm, and Sat., Dec. 23 at 1 pm. The Wausau Planetarium also shows Season of Light on Friday, Dec. 22 at 6 pm and Saturday, Dec. 23 at 3 pm. $5 adult, $4 youth and senior. Reserve and see other upcoming programs at Wausauspace.org.

Wausau Lyric Choir: A Portrait of the Nativity

SAT.-SUN. 12/9-10 | FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, WAUSAU

Founded in 1972, the Wausau Lyric Choir is dedicated to excellence in the performance of sacred choral music. They have performed throughout Wisconsin and have appeared nationally and internationally. Hear their annual Christmas concert this weekend featuring choral music from many genres all related to the nativity story. According to Artistic Director and Conductor of the choir, Carla Dul, “The audience can expect to hear beautiful music of the season as well as new favorites as we journey through the story of the birth of Christ.” Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 3 pm. Free, tickets required due to limited seating. Find tickets from choir members and at the Performing Arts Foundation and at the door. Wausaulyricchoir.com.

Old-Fashioned Christmas Festival

SAT.-SUN. 12/9-10 | WILLOW SPRINGS, 4 MILES NORTH OF WAUSAU

Enjoy the holiday season vintage, country charm style. Like most events held at Willow Springs, this one is jam-packed with activities for the whole family. Make old-fashioned crafts such as wreaths, cards and ornaments, string popcorn & cranberries, and decorate cookies and a gingerbread house. Saturday features horse drawn wagon rides for $2 noon-3 pm and live music. Hear Deb Raatz at 3 & 4 pm, the Wausau West Master Singers at 5:30 pm and the Promise Quartet at 6 pm. If you get hungry from all the fun, don’t worry as Saturday features a Christmas Feast buffet and Sunday has a cozy Christmas Brunch. End the evening on Saturday with a Lantern Loft—light your own lantern balloon to lift off into the sky while singing Silent Night. Sat. 10 am-8 pm; Sun. 10 am-2 pm. Details: 715-675-1171, willowspringsgarden.net.

Teresa Walters: A Musical Celebration of the Reformation

SUNDAY 12/10 | LUCILLE TACK CENTER, SPENCER

Often referred to as the “International First Lady of Piano,” Teresa Walters honors the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation with her magnificent music and sparkling commentary. Walters celebrates with works of composers Bach, Liszt, St. Francis of Assisi and more. Playing piano around the globe, Walters has become a familiar face on the greatest concert stages in New York, London, Paris and Moscow. The Budapest Sun wrote, “Her fingers give off sparks and she takes the keyboard into orbit.” 2 pm. $15. Lucilletackcenter.com.

MPK Christian Celtic Band

SUNDAY 12/10 | CHESTNUT CENTER, MARSHFIELD

Hailing from Central Wisconsin, these seven family members perform traditional 18th century, toe-tapping Scottish fiddle tunes, thrown in with some Irish music, and their own compositions. Their concerts integrate music, poems, worship, and dance with a positive message for the whole family. You’ll also learn some Scottish history with Pastor Ron Johnson, a Scottish historian, acting as master of ceremonies. These guys know Scottish music and have even played in Scotland! This musical family has a message and a ministry they want to share with you during this special Christmas performance. 4 pm. $8 adults, $6 students and seniors. Chestnut.nex-z.com.