HIGHLIGHTS: May 12-13

The Cassini Mission to Saturn and its Moons

Friday 5/12, UW-Stevens Point Natural Resources Room 170

Learn more about space exploration from a real NASA scientist, Rosaly Lopes. As a senior research scientist in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and an expert in planetary geology and volcanology, Lopes has vast knowledge about space and has been the investigation scientist for the Cassini Titan Radar Mapper since 2003. In this public talk, Lopes discusses the new discoveries on Saturn and its moons, including Titan, which is known as “the Earth of the outer solar system” as discovered on the Cassini-Huygens mission to Saturn, which has been orbiting since 2004 and will end in September. 7 pm. Free. 715-346-3046.

Central Wis. Master Chorale: Now and Then

Fri.-Sun. 5/12-14, Stevens Point area

Formed in 2001, the Central Wisconsin Master Chorale includes professional singers, music and voice teachers, university and high school students as well as community members from Stevens Point, and the surrounding area. For their annual spring concert, the Central Wisconsin Master Chorale sings numbers in a tribute to Moms for Mother’s Day as well as highlights from Mozart’s Requiem. There will be a Mother’s Day Celebration following each performance. $10 adults, $8 seniors, free 18 and under with paid adult. 715-341-1729, wmchorale.org.

Fri.– Holy Spirit Parish, Stevens Point, 7:30 pm

Sat.– Gerold Opera House, Weyauwega, 7:30 pm

Sun.– St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Stevens Point, 2 pm

Run For Hospice

Saturday 5/13, Fabiano Bros., Weston

More than just a 5K and 10K walk/run, this annual fundraiser for Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice feels like a family festival with kids activities, free kids fun runs (100 yards and ½ mile) a bounce house, food, music, and a memorial ceremony where people can honor loved ones who have passed. Following streets and the Mountain Bay Trail, the timed runs start at 9:30 am, with midway festivities during and after the races. $30 a person on or before May 10, $35 race day registration on site. Teams have until May 5 to get 10 people registered for a team tent. For details and registration go to RunForHospice.net, and check out the Facebook page.

Led West

Saturday 5/13, Arrow Sports Bar, Weston

This is where you want to be for loud rockin’ party music, with all the sax and horns you can handle. If it’s a good song, they’ll cover it with a Led West twist, from Merle Haggard to Aerosmith and R.E.M. 8:30 pm. 175-359-2363.

Downtown Open House

Saturday 5/13, Downtown Wausau

Twelve of Wausau’s most historic and culturally significant places open their doors to the public this Saturday as part of the statewide Downtown Open House. Stop by locations for either guided or self-guided tours with experts on hand to provide information on each site. Some highlights:

• Marathon County Historical Society At the Woodson History Center take a peek into the archives, visit “Grandma’s Kitchen,” and try out the ways people used to prepare food, wash clothes, or entertain themselves, and view the new exhibit, Rural Electrification: Outlet for Change.

• Downtown Grocery Tour the original building currently under reconstruction from the fire in 2015 and see the vision for the re-designed building.

• Center for the Visual Arts View the vault that was uncovered during the multi-floor remodel of that historic building and its galleries.

Other locations for tours include First Presbyterian Church, Landmark Building, St. John’s Episcopal Church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Stewart Inn, Yawkey House Museum, YWCA and a self-guided tour of the beautiful houses and businesses in the Andrew Warren Historical District (free brochure at the Marathon County Historical Society).

In addition to the 12 historical sites, find horse-drawn carriage rides, and a pop up gallery featuring the artwork of Drew Bouche Illustrations at 420 Third Street. Wait times for guided tours should be no more than 10–15 minutes depending on the location. 10 am-4 pm. See more details at the Downtown Wausau’s River District Facebook page.