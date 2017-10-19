HIGHLIGHTS: October 19

Introduction to Raising Chickens

THURSDAY 10/19 | MARATHON CO. LIBRARY, WAUSAU

In July, Wausau approved an ordinance allowing backyard chickens. This means that those in the city with a big enough lot can keep up to four hens in a coop and run in their yard. If you’re interested in setting up a coop in your backyard, come see what it takes to raise your own flock of chickens. Join Heather Schlesser, a dairy agent for the Marathon County UW-Extension, as she shares information such as the housing and food requirements necessary to raise chickens at home. Bring your questions as there will be plenty of time for answers. 6-7:30 pm. 715-261-7230

Student Body

THURS.-SAT. 10/19-21 | UWSP STUDIO THEATRE

A serious matter gets a theatrical examination in this play performed by the UW-Stevens Point Theatre students directed by Stephen Trovillion Smith. In this thoughtful, challenging and informational production, several college students find themselves facing a moral dilemma when they view a video of what looks like a rape at a party they attended. As the group argues whether they should call the cops or delete the file, it becomes clear that everyone has something to lose. Due to the content, this play is intended for mature audiences, with a post-performance discussion with the director. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $20 adults and seniors, $10 youth. tickets.uwsp.edu, 715-346-4100.

Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute

THURSDAY 10/19 | CAMPANILE CENTER, MINOCQUA

This band is the ultimate tribute to the Bee Gees, recreating the look and the sound of the original band. The sensational production will have you thinking you saw the real Bee Gees live and in person. Backed by a live band with a top-notch rhythm section, this Vegas tribute performs 60s to 70s hits such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “Massachusetts,” “You Should Be Dancing” and more. Singer John Acosta’s impressive falsetto perfectly impersonates the Bee Gee’s sound with zest. 7 pm. $28. Campanilecenter.org.

Life Under Construction: Designing a Life you Love

THURSDAY 10/19 | YWCA, WAUSAU

October is Women’s Small Business Month. To continue the celebration, hear Wausau Native Allison Liddle discuss her recently-released book, Life Under Construction: Empowering You to Design a Life You Love. In her uplifting presentation, Liddle shares her journey to grow herself and her business while empowering her life. Allison’s book will be available for purchase with refreshments and on-site childcare provided during the event. Presented by MCDEVCO (Marathon Co. Economic Development Corp.). 6-8 pm. 715-298-0084.

EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

THURSDAY 10/19 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

With an ensemble of veteran musicians, this band faithfully reproduces the Eagle’s repertoire as well as Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh’s solo albums. With a five-part harmony, these guys certainly emulate their sound while putting on a thrillingly authentic live show of the hits you know and love such as “Already Gone,” “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” and more. These guys are committed to giving their audience the perfect show with great energy and a rockin’ sound. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $29. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

