HIGHLIGHTS: April 15

Frogleg, and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades with Maxaphone

Saturday 4/15, Granite Peak Sundance Stage, Rib Mountain

Get ready for a great night of bluegrass music. Opening the show is Frogleg from Minneapolis. Known for their improvisational live performances and stellar songwriting, this seven-piece band draws from a blend of many genres. You’ll hear funk, reggae, rock, jazz and bluegrass while they play from 7-9 pm. Horseshoes & Hand Grenades take the stage 10 pm. Always bringing energy to their performances, it’s hard not to get up and dance around to Horseshoe’s mix of folk, bluegrass and old-time music. Ages 21+. 7-12 pm. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-845-2846, skigranitepeak.com

Spring Egg Hunt

Saturday 4/15, Monk Gardens, Wausau

Kick off the spring season at Monk Botanical Gardens! In this annual, non-competitive spring egg hunt, children search the botanical gardens for eggs. Find one of each of the five colored eggs and exchange them for candy and treats! Eggs will continually be hidden throughout the day, so everyone has a chance to participate. There will be additional games, activities and fun. Look out for the Easter Bunny hopping around the gardens throughout the afternoon. Event will be held rain, snow or shine, so be sure to dress appropriately. No dogs allowed. 1-3 pm. Free, donations are encouraged and appreciated. Rwmonkgardens.org