HIGHLIGHTS: April 18-19

(First published in the April 18, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Tom Theabo Trio

THURSDAY 4/18 | MOSINEE BREWING COMPANY

Widely known as a jazz artist, this Oshkosh-based guitarist, arranger, writer and teacher is known as one of the best musicians in the state, and has played in bands ranging in style from rhythm & blues to classic rock, soul and funk. With a career spanning over 40 years, Theabo is a prolific recording artist and has shared the stage with legendary artists such as George Benson, Chuck Mangione and Gene Bertoncini to name a few. At Mosinee Brewing Company, he shares the stage with Andy Sachen on bass and James LeFevre on drums. 7 pm. $10 suggested cover. 715-693-2739.

Kind Country album release party

FRIDAY 4/19 | SCONNI’S, SCHOFIELD

× Expand Tim McG Photo

Based out of Minneapolis, Kind Country plays folk and bluegrass originals highlighting their distinct sound. The six-piece string band just released their new album Hard Times on April 12 and are traveling around the Midwest sharing their tunes in theaters, bars, auditoriums, festivals, and everywhere in between. Since their formation in 2012, they focus on creating live performances with high levels of improvisation and energy, with the goal of creating musical bliss. Their Sconni’s show also includes Meadow Mountain, a five-piece folk a bluegrass band from Denver. 8 pm. 715-241-7665.

Scott Kirby

FRIDAY 4/19 | GREAT DANE, WAUSAU

× Expand Marty & Shelby Cheyka

This indie folk and pop singer has been called “one of the Northwoods’ best and busiest musicians.” Based in Rhinelander, Kirby has been playing and writing music since he was 12 and has released nine albums. In his songwriting, he draws on his personal experiences, often about love and loss. His music is influenced from a variety of genres, creating what he calls “bluecountry-folkgrass” that combines his stunning guitar work, kick drum, harmonica and passionate, gritty vocals.9 pm. 715-845-3000.

