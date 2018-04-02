HIGHLIGHTS: April 2-8

(First published in the March 29, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Tao: Drum Heart

MONDAY 4/2 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This show has performed to sold-out audiences across the globe, in 22 countries and to more than 7 million spectators. The Japanese Taiko drumming—an ancient form of percussion using large drums—combined with stunning costumes and athletic choreography is breathtaking and powerful. The show features 27 drummers and other instruments such as flutes and guitars. It’s all highly physical, and you’ll be amazed at the athletic ability of these performers, which Chicago Tribune calls “extraordinarily talented percussion artists, and they’re seductive, alluring performers.” 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $35. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Samantha French Exhibit

APRIL 3 THRU JUNE 29 | WAUSAU MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

Born and raised in Minnesota and a graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Samantha French now is a full-time painter with a studio in Brooklyn. Her paintings still reflect her Midwest lifestyle and memories, with a current body of work focusing on swimmers, both underwater and above. Her works recreates the peacefulness and tranquility of water and creates a sense of escape. These colorful paintings are astounding with their ability to capture the movement of water and the serenity of the swimmers. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat. noon-5 pm. Free admission. 715-571-6551, Wmoca.org.

Tommy Thompson and Donna Shalala: WIPPS 10 Year Anniversary

WEDNESDAY 4/4| HILTON GARDEN INN, WAUSAU

The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (on the UW-Marathon Co. campus) is celebrating 10 years of promoting civic engagement and community service. This celebration is headlined by two guest speakers, former governor Tommy Thompson and former Health and Human Services secretary and former UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala. They’ll participate in a moderated discussion on the past, present and future of Wisconsin. It’s a full event with a social hour, dinner and an awards program. 5-8 pm. $75, $125 pair, $500 table for 8. Register: wipps.org.

Sammy Miller and The Congregation

THURSDAY 4/5 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This band has a mission to put the generosity back into jazz and bring art back to the people. After completing his master’s degree at Julliard, drummer Sammy Miller formed this ensemble with five other musicians playing trombone, tenor saxophone, trumpet, piano and bass. With a joyful jazz sound, their music has a feel-good quality you might not always expect in jazz. Their infectious energy proves the band has a lot of fun spreading their uplifting sound, so stomp your feet to the vibe. Part of the Grand’s 10x10 series. 8 pm. $10 advance, $15 door. Grandtheater.org.

Eric Rohmann artist residency

THURS.-SUN. 4/5-8 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

× Expand Eric Rohmann’s Time Flies

Gain insights into the retrospective exhibition My Friend Eric Rohmann featuring artwork from Rohmann’s children’s books in various mediums including oil, water color and relief printing. In his artist residency, the Caldecott award-winning artist leads workshops and a public presentation, sharing his passion for children’s literature and his belief that illustrations are essential elements that complement a story’s tone, context and sensibility. 715-845-7010.

Art 101: Illustration Childhood Enhancement · Thurs. 4/5.Rohmann discusses experiences, artworks and mediums that inspire his stories and illustrations with book signing. 5:30-6:30 pm

Hands-on Art · Thurs. 4/5. Drop in to create one-page book with collaged images. 5:30-7 pm

Relief-Printing Workshop · Sat. 4/7. Teens and adults learn relief-printing techniques using E-Z cut blocks and carving tools to create original illustration prints. 10 am-4 pm. $35 members, $50 non-members. Registration required: 715-845-7010

Art Park Open Studio · Sat. 4/7. All ages drop in to create a collage book inspired by artwork on view. 1-3 pm

Visual Storytelling Workshop · Sun. 4/8. Crash course in visual storytelling through close examination of children’s illustrated literature, storyboarding, and character creation exercises. 10 am-1 pm. Registration required: 715-845-7010

