HIGHLIGHTS: April 20-21

Pair of Puccini Operas

FRI.-SAT. 4/20-21 | UW-STEVENS POINT NOEL FINE ARTS CENTER

On the 100th anniversary of their debut, a of pair of operas by the famed Italian composer Giacomo Pucchini will be performed for the UWSP Music Department’s annual Opera Workshop. Originally performed in Italian, Pucchini’s operas Suor Angelicaand Gianni Schicchiwill be sung in English. Both stories are reimagined in a 1920s Wisconsin setting. Suor Angelicais a heartbreaking tale of motherhood denied, and Gianni Schicchiis a hilarious tale of how far a family will go to inherit riches. Nearly 40 student singers perform in this double bill along with cameo appearances by two local arts supports. 7:30 pm. $19 adults, $18 seniors, $14 youth. Tickets.uwsp.edu.

Rising Phoenix

SATURDAY 4/21 | ARROW SPORTS CLUB, WESTON

They’re known as Wisconsin’s ultimate party band, playing the biggest hits from 70s and 80s rock bands crammed into one full show that keeps everyone singing and dancing. The five-member band formed by seasoned central Wisconsin musicians has played all over the state including the Fall Ride in Tomahawk and Rock USA in Oshkosh. You’ll hear songs from Guns N’ roses, Bon Jovi, Metallica, Motley Crue, Aerosmith and many more. With two shredding guitars, bass, drums and vocal harmonies, these guys provide fun, high energy. 8:30 pm. 715-359-2363.

Mutts Gone Nuts

SATURDAY 4/21 | CAMPANILE, MINOCQUA

Expect the unexpected during this collision of comedy and canines. These dogs have moved from shelters to show business and perform crazy, action-pack stunts and comedy in this spectacular and hilarious show. You’ll see high-flying Frisbee catching, tight wire walking, dancing dogs, magic dogs and even a talking dog. The show was deemed “A Must See” by the Washington Post, and former First Lady Barbara Bush said “I laughed until I wept” when she saw these four-legged performers. There’s also an important message: All these Mutts Gone Nuts were adopted from shelters and rescues. 2 & 7 pm. $28 adults, $18 students. Campanilecenter.org.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!