HIGHLIGHTS: April 22-25

(First published in the April 18, 2019 issue of City Pages)

UWSP Earth Day speaker: Ramez Naam

Exponential Energy Revolution

MONDAY 4/22 | STEVENS POINT DREYFUS UNIVERSITY CENTER

Highlighting UW-Stevens Point’s Earth Week 2019 is nationally known speaker Ramez Naam. The professional technologist and science fiction writer helped create Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Outlook, holds 19 patents related to search engines and artificial intelligence, and is the author of several books. During his talk “The Exponential Energy Revolution: How Clean Energy is Disrupting the $6 Trillion Energy Industry,” he addresses key natural resource and environmental challenges, new innovations that could overcome them, and policies that could encourage innovation in critical areas. 4-5:30 pm. uwsp.edu.

On Tues. 4/23 the Earth Day programs continue with a Post Talk Panel & Discussion featuring several panelists moderated by Lori Saak, of UW-Madison’s Wis. Public Utility Institute. 12:30-2 pm.

India Ramey

THURSDAY 4/25 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Combine Americana noire with Southern-gothic songwriting and you get India Ramey. With ringing guitars, violins, organs and percussive beats, her songs are intensely personal, pulling from her experience as a young girl in rural Georgia. Before launching her music career, Ramey worked as Deputy District Attorney in Montgomery, Alabama, helping women, like her own mother, who found themselves in abusive situations. Eventually, she moved to Nashville and threw herself into songwriting. Her honest, heartfelt music is full of lyrics that speak about her past and are brought to life by her powerful, drawling voice. Part of the 10x10 Series. 8 pm. $10 advance, $15 at door; $60 reserved table of 4, $40 table of 2. Tickets: grandtheater.org.

