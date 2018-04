(First published in the April 19, 2018 issue of City Pages)

John Anderson

MONDAY 4/23 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This Grammy nominated, CMA Award winning country music singer’s career spans four decades with 22 studio albums. You can’t mistake his deep, rootsy vocals; Anderson is considered one of the great country singers with hits you know and love such as “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “Swingin’,” and “Straight Tequila Night.” 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $47. grandtheater.org.