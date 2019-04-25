HIGHLIGHTS: April 26-27

The Third Wheels

FRIDAY 4/26 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Fronted by the charming and charismatic Carmyn Hoen, this soul infused, high energy pop and rock band has a diverse set list, covering many genres, generations and styles. If you’re a fan of local acoustic duo Open Tab, then you’ll be excited to hear Carmyn and Nick with a little more rock to their sound with drums, keys and bass. bass. Their songs aim to bring people in, get them on the dance floor and make them want to stay all night long. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

When Particles Collide

FRIDAY 4/26 | POLACK INN, WAUSAU

This pop-rock duo actually got their start as cast members of a musical in Bangor, Maine. They soon forged their own band, and have been touring the country since 2012 playing their powerful mix of pop, grunge, rock and punk. Sasha handles the Blondie-like vocals and guitar, and Chris handles drums and some vocals—even a little saxophone if the mood strikes. You’ll love their dynamic, engaging and professional shows. The show opens with Last Bridge and Gnarcissus. 10 pm. 715-845-6184.

Rich Chronquist Central Wisconsin Outdoor Youth Day

SATURDAY 4/27 | MEAD EDUCATION & VISITOR CENTER, MILLADORE

It’s a day full of outdoor activities for ages 16 and under. There will be turkey calling, fly fishing, archery, shooting, outdoor cooking, trapping & pelting, dog handling, flint knapping & primitive skills and much more. Gun safety training is provided onsite and is required before shooting any weapons. At 10:30 am Chris Cold, a DNR Wildlife Technician and Educator, presents "Wildlife Ecology and Management" with live raptors and reptiles. It’s the perfect opportunity to get outside and learn new skills while having fun. Children must attend with an adult. Lunch is provided. Registration at 8 am, activities 9 am-2 pm. Free admission, donations accepted. 715-457-6771 ext. 2 and on Facebook.

