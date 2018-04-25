HIGHLIGHTS: April 27-29

(First published in the April 26, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Groove for Thought

FRIDAY 4/27 | UW-MARATHON CO. VENINGA THEATER, WAUSAU

Seven distinct voices and more than 15 years of entertaining audiences have made Groove for Thought the internationally acclaimed jazz vocal group they are today. They’ve been invited to sing around the U.S.—appearing on TV’s The Sing-off—and overseas, sharing their jazz influenced arrangements of both standard and original tunes. Each member of the Seattle group has extensive training in performance and jazz history, which is why they have the reputation as one of the finest contemporary vocal ensembles in the world. After a day-long vocal jazz festival working with UW-Marathon County students, they offer this public performance at 7 pm. $15. Uwmc.uwc.edu.

Mike Maher Band

SATURDAY 4/28 | GREAT DANE, WAUSAU

Originating as a music project at St. Norbert College, this band has played throughout Wisconsin since 2006, and draws inspiration from a wide variety of genres — classic rock, funk, blues, jazz. Featuring vocal harmonies and horn players, this band delivers a distinct sound with an exciting and energetic stage presence. This band can entertain a wide variety of audiences with both covers and original tunes. 9 pm. 715-845-3000.

Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience

SUNDAY 4/29 | LUCILLE TACK CENTER, SPENCER

Calling all dog-lovers! Witness some of the most incredible tricks and behaviors ever performed by dogs: big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, and athletic feats. Every show includes interactive crowd participation, so you may even end up on stage. These talented pups all were saved from shelters across the country, and according to the Haugh Performing Arts Center, “The dogs are clearly loved and handled with expert care.” They have appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show and the Queen Latifah Show, who referred to the dogs as “pawtastic.” 2 & 7 pm. $25 adults, $15 youth. Lucilletackcenter.com.

