HIGHLIGHTS: April 29-30

Healthy Kids Day 2017

Saturday 4/29, Aspirus YMCA, Weston

Celebrated at nearly 1,300 YMCAs across the country, Healthy Kids Day gets kids moving and learning. At the Aspirus Branch of the YMCA, kids are inspired to keep their minds and bodies active as they head into summer. This program introduces kids to an array of programs and tools to teach healthy behaviors. Activities include a youth fitness challenge, kids Zumba, open swim, bounce house, Woodson art museum project and health and wellness vendors. First 200 kids receive a free drawstring YMCA bag. Bring out the whole family for a healthy day! Noon-3 pm. Free. 715-841-1850

Wausau Lyric Choir: Songs of Light and Life: A Spring Choral Celebration

Sat.-Sun. 4/29-30, First Presbyterian Church, Wausau

This local ensemble of some of the best voices in town performs their annual spring concert of sacred choral music. The reflects on text relating to “light” and “life.” Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 3 pm. Free, donations accepted. Tickets (for seating purposes only) available at the door. 715-842-0988

Organist Michael Hey

Sunday 4/30, Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau

For the second show of its 2017 organ concert series, Zion brings in this Milwaukee native and Julliard School graduate. Hey is a prolific performer and collaborator, performing with orchestras, opera singers, and the Paul Taylor Dance Company in New York, where he is Assistant Director of Music at the famed St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Described as “flashy” and “exciting,” Hey has performed across the country and abroad at the Esplanade concert hall in Singapore. See what this world-class performer does on Zion’s beautiful instrument. 3 pm, free will offering. ZionlutheranWausau.com.

Rural Electrification in Central Wisconsin

Sunday 4/30, Woodson History Center, Wausau.

Could you imagine life without the amenity of electricity? In the past, many people in Wisconsin lived without it. However, in the first half of the 20th century, federal and state advancements brought electricity to the rural areas of central Wisconsin. In this lecture, Gary Gisselman traces the developments that opened the way from electrification outside the cities, changing the way people live and work. 2-3 pm. Free, donations appreciated. Part of History Speaks series. 715-842-5750, marathoncountyhistory.org