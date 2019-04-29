HIGHLIGHTS: April 30-May 2

(First published in the April 25, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name

APRIL 30-JUNE 2 | WOODSON HISTORY CENTER, WAUSAU

This traveling exhibit puts a face to each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. as well as photos for names listed on The Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville. To create the exhibit, students, teachers, and other volunteers throughout the state collected the photos from friends and families of those killed in the war. These images will become part of a permanent education center being built on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Opening reception: 5/4, 1-4 pm. Tues.-Fri. 9 am-4:30 pm; Sat.-Sun. 1-4:30 pm. 715-842-5750, marathoncountyhistory.org.

Erin Krebs Trio

THURSDAY 5/2 | MOSINEE BREWING CO.

Ranging from sultry jazz to bebop scat to belting out blues, Erin’s performances are dynamic. Growing up in Southern Wisconsin, her love of music began at an early age and she earned her Bachelor of Music Education Degree from UW-Oshkosh in 2003. She taught music in schools for a decade but is now focusing on her career as a vocalist while teaching private lessons. She won the WAMI for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2019 and Jazz Artist of the Year in 2018 and was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018. According to Jazziz Magazine "She might be a best-kept secret of her native Wisconsin." She is joined by guitarist Jeff Johnston, and bassist Justin Zopel. 7 pm. 715-693-2739.

