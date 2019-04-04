HIGHLIGHTS: April 5-7

(First published in the April 4, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Little Women

FRI.-SUN. 4/5-7 | UWSP-WAUSAU VENINGA THEATER

Louisa May Alcott’s beloved adventures of the March sisters is brought to vivid musical life. It’s the largest production yet for Wausau’s newest theater group, Out of the Woods, and with this acclaimed musical, they’re putting the spotlight on the talented women in the area. In the story, Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, and when her professor friend tells her that she has to write more from herself, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. It’s an authentic show with several costumes made by hand from Civil War era patterns. A powerful score and the captivating story guarantee laughter, tears and uplifted spirits. Fri.-Sat. 7 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $22 adults, $18 seniors, college & military, $14 youth in advance (prices increase $2 at the door). Tickets: showtix4u.com.

The Right Now

FRIDAY 4/5 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

With a pop-meets-soul sound, this group wows with thoughtful, catchy songwriting and intricate arrangements. The seven-piece band has opened for George Clinton, Rebirth Brass Band, Bettye LaVette, and many more. Lead singer Stefanie Berecz has a captivating voice, and she obviously has fun performing. From Chicago, they’ve toured across the U.S. and have released three albums, racking up placements in television, commercials, and the video game Watch Dogs. It’s a bold and brash sound with breezy horn lines atop soulful grooves. Part of the 10x10 Series. 8 pm. Limited tickets remain: $10 in advance, $15 at door. Tickets: grandtheater.org.

Titanic Book Launch and Taste

SAT.-SUN. 4/6-7 | WAUSAU & MERRILL

Author Veronica Hinke, who grew up in central Wisconsin, has been researching the ill-fated Titanic for as long as she can remember. Join her for the launch of her new book The Last Night on the Titanic: Unsinkable Drinking, Dining, and Style. Her writing and research brings the ship to life with stirring accounts of individual tragedy and survival while weaving in delicious recipes and classic cocktails. During the event, drift back in time and learn about Dan Coxon, also known as “Popcorn Dan”, who was one of the 537 men in third class who drowned aboard the ship, as he journeyed home to Wisconsin. Hear more during the author presentation and Q&A, enjoy beer and cocktails that Popcorn Dan might have had while living in Central Wisconsin, and learn about the era’s fashions. Books available to purchase. Saturday’s program is at Timekeeper Distillery, Wausau. Sunday’s program at Sawmill Brewing Co., Merrill. Both events begin at 2:00 pm. See details on the Facebook event: Book Launch - The Last Night on The Titanic.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!