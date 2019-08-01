HIGHLIGHTS: August 1-4

(First published in the August 1, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Shakespeare in the Gardens

THURS.-SAT. 8/1-3 | MONK GARDENS, WAUSAU

Detail from Edwin Landseer painting (circa 1850) inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Bring your blankets and chairs for an outdoor performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by Wausau’s Out of the Woods Theatre. It’s one of Shakespeare’s most popular works, centering on the adventures of four Athenians in a romantic tangle and a group of actors who are controlled and manipulated by fairies inhabiting the forest in which most of the play is set. Doors open at 5:30 pm, show at 6:30 pm. $18 adult members, $20 general; children $13/$15.

On Saturday, kids have their own magical Children’s Shakespeare Festival. Kids can design masks and rain sticks, create fairy gardens and get their faces painted starting at 12:30 pm followed by a condensed, kid-friendly version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 2 pm. $5 members, $8 general, free age 3 and under. Details at Monkgardens.org.

LuLu and The Black Sheep

FRIDAY 8/2 | BILL’S BAR, MERRILL

SATURDAY 8/3 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

SUNDAY 8/4, O’BRIEN’S ON MAIN, AMHERST

This tirelessly touring duo from east Texas makes several stops in central Wisconsin this week, sharing their soulful blend of old school blues, honkytonk and country. LuLu has a powerhouse voice that’s beautifully gritty and commanding. Accompanying her guitar and mandolin picking is her husband Allen, bringing wildly infectious guitar solos and a strong rhythm with stomping foot drums. Friday 9 pm at Bill’s Bar, 715-218-6969; Saturday 9 pm at Intermission, 715-849-9377; Sunday 3-6 pm at O’Brien’s 715-824-3317.

Hope on the 400 Block: Big Daddy Weave

SUNDAY 8/4 | 400 BLOCK, WAUSAU

This Nashville-based Christian pop group has been playing together since 2002. The five-piece band has performed in 49 states, been streamed over 6 million times and has sold over a million albums, making them one of the genre’s biggest touring artists. Come early for family activities before the 5:30 pm show. Free, donations of backpacks and school supplies accepted for Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need. Presented by Thrivent Financial and 89Q. Details at 89q.org.

