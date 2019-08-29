HIGHLIGHTS: Aug. 29-Sept. 1

(First published in the August 29, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Gazebo Nights at Normal Park: Copper Box

THURSDAY 8/29 | NORMAL PARK, MERRILL

It’s the last Gazebo Nights concert for the summer, and the series ends with the high-energy band Copper Box. This genre-bending group celebrates the fusion of roots and rock with a refreshing, gutsy, Americana sound with a dash of zydeco. Based in Oshkosh, this quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, button accordion, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. The Wisconsin Blues Society states that, “This group cooks and swings with some of the best Zydeco-influenced groups I’ve seen anywhere in the country." 6 pm. On Facebook.

Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers

FRIDAY 8/30 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

× Expand KYLE LEHMAN

This is the kind of band you fall in love with. From Eau Claire, this singer-songwriter and his band are both quirky and fabulous. Influenced by John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Bon Iver, they play indie-rock and folk with great musicianship and stage presence. Their reflective lyrics inspire fun-loving dreamers while digging into the struggles of the human condition. Their song “24” was even referred to as “The Anthem of a Generation” by Phil Ehart of the band Kansas. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Riverfront Jazz Fest

SAT.-SUN. 8/31-9/1 | PFIFFNER PIONEER PARK, STEVENS POINT

Central Wisconsin’s largest jazz festival is back! Now in its 16th year, this free family-friend festival showcases fantastic musicians from Wisconsin and all around the national, plus diverse cuisine from local vendors available for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs for seating during this wonderful outdoor experience along the Wisconsin River. 3-8:30 pm. Free. Details at Riverfrontjazzfestival.org.

Riverfront Jazz Fest: Brian Lynch

Saturday

3 pm | Sturm Trio—Composer and bassist Ike Sturm, the Musical Director for the Jazz Ministry at Saint Peter’s Church in Manhattan, is joined by the Melissa Stylianou on vocals and Gene Bertoncini on bass.

5 pm | Quartet Quad—brings together four Wisconsin based musicians playing an improvisation jazz style that seeks to work within subtleties and intricacies to expand each member’s typical musical roles.

7 pm | Camila Meza—originally from Santiago Chile, this vocalist, guitarist and composer performs musical melodies and improvisations.

Sunday

3 pm | Faith Hatch Quintet—This recent UW-Stevens Point graduate and her band blends her fresh voice with the glamour and soul of the classics.

5 pm | Central Wisconsin Jazz Ensemble Big Band — This 16-piece big band is comprised of some of the best performers in the region.

7 pm | Brian Lynch Quartet—Led by trumpeter, composer and Grammy Award winner, this quartet plays a varied and dynamic repertoire of original compositions and arrangements, from swinging post-bop to fiery Latin Jazz.

