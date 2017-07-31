HIGHLIGHTS: August 1-6

Wisconsin Valley Fair

Tues.–Sun. 8/1–6 | Marathon Park, Wausau

× Expand Loverboy performs at the fair Tuesday night

By the way, this is one of Wisconsin’s largest county fairs. This annual tradition is full of carnival rides, delicious fair food, animal exhibits, great summer entertainment, and a Sunday demolition derby. The Grandstand entertainment each night begins at 7:30 pm with free general admission seating or reserved tickets for $25.

Fair gate admission: $6 before noon or after 9 pm, $9 noon-9 pm. Open daily 8 am-9 pm. 715-261-1539. Find a detailed schedule at wisconsinvalleyfair.com

Grandstand entertainment

Loverboy (Tues): These Canadian rockers from the 80s rose to fame with hits including “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose.” The band has sold more than 10 million albums. See their trademark red leather pants, bandannas and big rock sound in this high-energy live show.

Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr. (Wed.): Country singer and his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. perform. After nearly two decades of releasing music, Smith had his first breakthrough with his LP Remington in 2016 and was recently nominated for 2017 Best New Country Artist by the iHeartRadio Music awards.

Alter Bridge (Thurs.): Revolver Magazine recently named this rock band’s latest album as one of the top 20 albums on 2016. Formed by former members of the band Creed, Alter Bridge is inspired by heroism, which is why their album was entitled The Last Hero.

Ted Nugent (Fri.): Whether you love or hate his on-stage politicizing, you can’t deny that Nugent is an impressive rocker. His career has spanned five decades and he has sold more than 40 million albums and performed more than 6,400 high-octane concerts.

Terri Clark (Sat.): This Canadian country music star has sold over five million albums and achieved Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Triple Platinum status. She is an 8-time Canadian Country Music Award Entertainer of the Year and also has been the CCMA Female Vocalist of the year award winner five times.

Concerts on the Square: Brass Differential

Wednesday 8/2 | 400 Block, downtown Wausau

Brace yourself for a big, big New Orleans brass-style evening with this horn-based band from Green Bay. Their horn-centered sound sets them apart, especially with their use of the large sousaphone. Their repertoire also includes funk, hip-hop and soul to entertain any kind of crowd. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. Concerts play rain or shine, though may move indoors in extreme weather. Organized by Wausau Events and City Pages. 6-8 pm. Free. 715-297-9531.

