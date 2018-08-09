HIGHLIGHTS: August 10-12

(First published in the August 9, 2018 issue of City Pages)

LogJam ramps up the fest feel

FRI.-SUN. 8/10-12 | RIVER PARK IN MOSINEE

Since the history-themed festival began 12 years ago, LogJam has always been packed with Western-style family fun, local logging and frontier history, demonstrations and entertainment, all on the banks of the Wisconsin River.

LogJam has grown bigger gradually from those early years, but this year fest-goers will notice a markedly different atmosphere. The fest is ramping up the live music and entertainment with eight Americana, folk, bluegrass and rockabilly bands. Al Erickson, president of Friends of LogJam (the new nonprofit entity that the festival now operates under), says a lot of the exciting changes happening are mostly due to his son Logan’s involvement in booking entertainment and using his graphic design expertise to create a new logo and eye-catching posters. “I tried to work into a brand that still felt comfortable and charming, while introducing just a bit of modern edginess” Logan Erickson says.

When booking music, Logan Erickson sought out high-energy bands that are entertaining to watch, but appeal to everyone. “Music is a for all ages, a time to dance and sing, bringing people together” he says, emphasizing the family-friendly feel of the festival.

While more, fresh music will up the energy at LogJam, the festival is still firmly rooted in celebrating the history of the area. History re-enactors help you step back in time, with the Living History Encampment area celebrating the life of early settlers along the Wisconsin River. These 50+ groups demonstrate traditional crafts, such as blacksmithing, paddle-making, weaving, cooking over a fire, and candle-making.

“Many of the Wisconsin communities began and thrived from the fruits of the river, and Mosinee was one of them. The festival isn't just about Mosinee, but celebrates all the Wisconsin river communities and their heritage,” Logan Erickson says.

SCHEDULE:

Nicke & Rose

see Logjamfestival.org for other details

FRIDAY AUG. 10

• Exhibitors and vendors 5-6 pm

• Food and drink vendors 5-11 pm

• Music by The Jerry Schmitt Band 7-11 pm

Mischief & Magic

SATURDAY AUG. 11

• Woodsman 5K Walk/Run 8-10 am

• Living History Encampment 9 am-6 pm

• Exhibitors & vendors 9 am-6 pm

• Historic salute to law enforcement 10-11 am

• Food and drink vendors 10-11 am

• Children’s activities 10 am-4 pm

Hooten Hallers

• Horseshoe tournament Noon-7 pm

• Mischief & Magic Entertainment 1:30 & 4 pm

• Music by Shoestring Joe & the Star Thief 11 am-noon

• Music by Red Ben & the Missing Miles 12:30-1:30 pm

• Music by River Valley Rangers 2:30-4 pm

• Music by Olivia & The Aquatic Troup 5-6:30 pm

• Music by Feed the Dog with Billy Bronsted 7-8:30 pm

• Music by The Hooten Hallers 9-11 pm

SUNDAY AUG. 12

• Living History Encampment 9 am-4 pm

• Exhibits and vendors 9 am-4 pm

• Ecumenical church service 10-11 am

• Food and drink vendors 10 am-4 pm

• Children’s activities 10:30 am-3 pm

• Mischief & Magic Entertainment 1-2 pm

• Music by Nickel & Rose 11 am-1 pm

• Black River Revue 2-4 pm

Feed the Dog Album Release Party

FRIDAY 8/10 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Appleton-based band Feed the Dog is releasing their second album, Tenderloin, and are celebrating with a show at Malarkey’s the same day the album drops. Hear their eclectic, rockin’ bluegrass sound with masterfully crafted fiddle, spirited finger picking, and funky bass lines. Formed in 2015, these guys have played all over the state including recent performances at the Moon Dance Music Festival in Gleason and Miles of Music in Appleton. You’ll love their high-energy, action-packed performances that get you up and moving. Also hear Milwaukee based folk, singer and songwriter Joseph Huber at the show. 9:30 pm. 715-819-3663.

BlasFest

SATURDAY 8/11 | BULL FALLS BREWERY BIERGARTEN, WAUSAU

Get a taste of Germany with delicious food and tasty taps during Bull Falls Brewery’s annual BlasFest. The highlight of this festival is live music from Alex Meixner from 4-7 pm. This nationally acclaimed musician, performer and advocator of polka music has revitalized the polka genre with his versatile playing style, selling out shows from coast to coast and growing mainstream acceptance. You may recognize him from the Hormel Pepperoni commercials or the Jack Black film “The Polka King.” His traditional Austrian-German style playing is fused with pop and jazz, creating an entertainment experience that also celebrates history and culture. 1-7 pm. Free admission. Bullfallsbrewery.com, 715-842-2337.

