Weekend HIGHLIGHTS Part 1

Little Bull Falls LogJam

Fri-Sun 8/11-13 | River Park, downtown Mosinee

The 12th annual LogJam Festival is jam-packed with tons of fun for all ages, with Western-style family entertainment, presentations, hands-on activities, demonstrations, music and food throughout the entire weekend. History re-enactors help you step back in time, with the Little Bull Falls 1700-1920 theme park to celebrate the diverse cultural life of the early settlers along the Wisconsin River. These living history campers offer demonstrations of traditional crafts, such as blacksmithing, paddle-making, weaving, cooking over a fire, and candle-making. Another highlight of the festival is the rare opportunity to ride in a 28 foot voyager canoe. Presented by Friends of LogJam and the City of Mosinee. Free admission. Details at Logjamfestival.org.

Friday

• Exhibitors, vendors, food 5 pm

• Music by Jerry Schmitt Band 7:30-11:30 pm

Saturday

• Woodsman 5K Walk/Run 8 am

• Hand Crafters, Art Exhibits & Demonstrators 9 am-6 pm

• Historical Museum 9 am-6 pm

• Living History Encampment 9 am-6 pm

• Children’s Activities 10 am-4 pm

• Historic Salute to Firefights and EMTs 10-11 am

• Open Horseshoe Tournament Noon-7 pm

• KG & The Ranger and Cactus Charlie Stage Show 11:30 am, 2:30 & 5:30 pm

• Music by Red Ben & the Missing Mile 12:30-2:30 pm

• Music by The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys 3:30-5:30 pm

• Music by Old Salt Union 6:30-8:30 pm

• Music by the Adrian and Meredith Band 9-11:30 pm

Sunday

• Ecumenical Church Service 9:30 am

• Hand Crafters, Art Exhibits & Demonstrators 9 am-4 pm

• Historical Museum 9 am-4 pm

• Living History Encampment 9 am-4 pm

• Children’s Activities 10:30 am-3 pm

• Cane Pole Fishing Tournament (12 under) 11:30 am-3 pm

• Hand Crafted & Historical Items Auction 4 pm

• KG & The Ranger and Cactus Charlie Stage Show 11 am & 1:30 pm

• Music by Hocus Polkas Noon-4 pm

Cinema at the Cemetery: Ghostbusters

Friday 8/11 | Restlawn Cemetery, Wausau

Outdoor movies are a quintessential summer pastime, and this one caused a little ruckus because some people considered an event like disrespectful. But cemeteries around the U.S. are using their greenspace for community events, and Restlawn has beautiful spaces. Don’t worry, people won’t gather on top of the grave sites. The area where the movie shows is undeveloped and not planned for becoming burial land. Come watch the classic, supernatural comedy film, Ghostbusters (the original starring Dan Akroyd and Bill Murray), under the stars. Bring chairs, blankets and carry-ins for this relaxing summer evening. Plenty of parking available. 7:30 pm open, movie shown at dusk. Free. 715-675-3309.

Haunted Sawmill, and Monster Masquerade

Fri-Sat 8/11-12 | Haunted Sawmill, Merrill

Calling all ghouls to celebrate the re-opening of the Haunted Sawmill. That’s right, the popular Haunted Sawmill—located in an empty industrial building on Hendricks Street, about 6 blocks north of downtown—returns after missing Halloween season 2016, and this time its organizers (Boy Scouts in Merrill) say it’ll be better and scarier than ever before. The season kicks off with a summer Monster Masquerade on Friday night. Party with the ghosts and goblins that have returned to haunt the sawmill. There will be dancing, Haunted Sawmill photo opps, and costume contests. On Saturday, the Haunted Sawmill makes up for its missing year with a Haunted Sawmill “The Lost Year- Where’s Vincent.” Bring your family and friends for the first ever summer haunt at the Sawmill. 6-11 pm both nights. $10 each or both for $15. For details visit hauntedsawmill.org. The Halloween-time haunted house runs Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 13–28, and on Oct. 31.

Central Wisconsin Military Show

Saturday 8/12 | Motorama Auto Museum, Aniwa

The Iola Vintage Military & Gun Show has been happening for 25 years, and this year the event has a new name and location. Now called the Central Wisconsin Military Show, you’ll find it in Aniwa, about 20 miles east of Wausau, on the newly-developed event grounds alongside Wisconsin’s Largest Auto Museum, Motorama. The show features an array of military vehicles, military equipment, professional vehicle exhibits, living history encampments, a swap meet, and guest speakers. Military equipment isn’t all you’ll see as there will also be a pin-up girl contest, cash prizes, food vendors, live music, and more. Runs 8 am-11 pm. Admission $8, free ages 12 and under. Located just north of Hwy. 52, on Nolan Road. For other details visit their Facebook page.

