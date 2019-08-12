HIGHLIGHTS: August 13-14

(First published in the August 8, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Farmsteaders

TUESDAY 8/13 | MARATHON CO. LIBRARY, WAUSAU

See a special screening of this riveting documentary before it debuts on public television on Sept. 2. The film follows Nick Nolan and his family on their journey to resurrect his late grandfather's dairy farm. Farmsteaders is a love story, a farm story, and a story of contemporary rural America as one family fights to keep a homeland from “drying up and blowing away,” something that has happened to about 4.7 million farms. 6:30 pm. 715-261-7200.

Capone Coming to Merrill

TUESDAY 8/13 | MERRILL SENIOR HIGH

Deirdre Capone

Listen to the historical events of notorious gangster Al Capone from Deirdre Marie Capone, author of Uncle Al Capone and the last surviving relative born with the name Capone, and one of the few who actually knew the man and his immediate family. Deirdre is the granddaughter of Al’s brother Ralph Capone, who settled in Mercer, Wisconsin. She remembers Al as a charismatic, fun-loving uncle who was a joy to be around. She reveals the heartache of hiding from the family name and recounts being fired from an insurance company because Capone was her last name. Also hear the Capone family’s account of who they believe the real perpetrators of the St. Valentine’s Massacre were. A limited number of her books will be available to purchase. 6 pm. Free. 715-536-7191.

Concerts on the Square: Tallymoore

WEDNESDAY 8/14 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

Breathing new like into Irish folk favorites, this Milwaukee-based band performs a range of ballads, reels and classic pub songs from Ireland and Scotland while also incorporating acoustic and vocal material from Celtic, traditional country, bluegrass and Americana influences. Known for their strong vocals and complex harmonic treatments, the four-piece has distinguished themselves in the Irish music scene by playing festivals across the United States. Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

