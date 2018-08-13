HIGHLIGHTS: August 15

(First published in the August 9, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

WEDNESDAY 8/15 | CAMPANILE, MINOCQUA

× Expand Benno Hunziker

Yes, the name is a play on the popular rock band, but the Pipers’ sound is completely different: bagpipes with attitude. The nine-piece ensemble of bagpipers, guitarists, keyboards and drums play a fusion of traditional Celtic pipe tunes and pop rock anthems. They proudly call this infectious, feel-good music “bagrock.” This show is so hot, it has been described as needing its own health warning. Formed in Scotland in 2002, these guys play 200 shows a year, making them a global phenomenon. You’ll hear contemporary tunes such as “Clocks” by Coldplay, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol and “We Will Rock You” by Queen. The show will also feature traditional folk songs such as “Flower of Scotland,” “Amazing Grace,” and “The Hills of Argyll” all remastered Hot Chilli style. 7 pm. campanilecenter.org.

Concerts on the Square: Porky’s Groove Machine

WEDNESDAY 8/15 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

It’s a night of over-the-top showmanship, personality and hilarity combined with crazy good musicianship with this Appleton based funk band. They’ve spent five years playing around the state, Midwest and the East Coast, declaring themselves as the “intergalactic ambassador of Wisconsin’s silliest nerd funk.” Don’t be fooled by this band’s wacky sense of humor. Their music style is mature and polished (seriously, how do they play so well while romping around like that?) with a three-piece horn section and a percussionist on top of a traditional rock rhythm section. These guys know how to have fun with outrageous costumes, choreographed dance moves and the ability to get the audience involved. Get ready for a goofy, weird, and fun performance that is sure to get you laughing and dancing. Concerts play rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!