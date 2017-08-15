HIGHLIGHTS: August 16-17

Concerts on the Square: Whiskey Belles

Wednesday 8/16 | 400 Block, downtown Wausau

There are only two more of these Wednesday night concerts, people! This traditional country and Americana trio has awesome stage presence and big personalities. Based out of Milwaukee, the band has pitch-perfect three-part harmonies, fiddle, guitar and bass playing. You might fall a little bit in love when they croon classic Western country with a modern twist. This band has been compared to other famous female country acts such as Pistol Annies and the Dixie Chicks. They like to have a good time on stage and share the fun with their audience. Concerts play rain or shine, though may move indoors to Marathon Park in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

Kids History Day

Thursday 8/17 | Woodson History Center, Wausau

Earlier this year, the Marathon County Historical Society opened their new exhibit Rural Electrification: Outlet for Change, which demonstrates the changes to home and farm life that came with electricity in the early 1900s. During this year’s Kids History Day, ages 8 and older explore what life was like for people who lived in rural areas of Marathon County in the 1920s to 1940s, before electricity moved from the city to the countryside. It will be a day of learning and fun with old-fashioned games, making useful items and handling artifacts. Come out and explore what life was like before electricity. Bring a bag lunch. 10 am-2 pm. Free. Registration required at 715-842-5750

Merrill Gazebo Nights: Dave Steffen Band

Thursday 8/17 | Normal Park, Merrill

Playing classic rock, blues and original music, this Wisconsin songwriter and guitar player just won’t stop. After nine years in the San Francisco music scene, Steffen returned to his home state in 1995 and performs constantly. He’s a gifted performer who knows how to connect with audiences and give them a great show. Carry-ins allowed with food and beverages available for purchase. Rain location: Lincoln Lanes. 6 pm. Facebook: Gazebo Nights at Normal Park.