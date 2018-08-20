HIGHLIGHTS: August 22-23

(First published in the August 16, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: Bumpus

WEDNESDAY 8/22 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

For the 2018 season finale, we’re going big. Channeling the uplifting energy of Sly & The Family Stone, the funk of James Brown, and the reflective cool of Marvin Gaye, this Chicago-based band performs a powerful brand of soul music. They supply fresh funk and soul tunes that are uniquely their own. You’ll love their booming horns and the thunderous voice of lead vocalist Tina Howell. Concerts play rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

Armchair Boogie

THURSDAY 8/23 | SCONNI’S, SCHOFIELD

Formed in Stevens Point in 2004 as a guitar and banjo duo, Armchair Boogie has since grown into a genre-bending, dynamic four-piece with a bassist and drummer. With the well-versed rhythm section, the high-energy band has toured consistently around the Midwest and at bluegrass festivals in the state such as The Jackpine Jamboree and The Moon Dance Music Festival and have shared the stage with popular bands such as Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Dead Horses and more. While labeled as a bluegrass band, they also delve into other genres such as funk, folk and country. So come on out and boogie. 8 pm. 715-241-7665.

