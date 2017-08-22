HIGHLIGHTS: August 22-26

An Evening with Nickolas Butler

Tuesday 8/22 | Marathon Co. Library, Wausau

Bestselling author Nickolas Butler returns to the Marathon County Public Library to read from his new novel The Hearts of Men, which takes place in Wisconsin. Raised in Eau Claire and educated at the UW-Madison, his first novel Shotgun Lovesongs also took place in the Badger State. His new novel follows the lives of two Scouts who become friends at the fictional Camp Chippewa as an array of other character weave in and out of their lives. Listen to Butler read from the novel, get your book signed and ask your questions during the Q&A session. 6-8 pm. Free. 715-261-7230.

Concerts on the Square finale: Useful Jenkins

Wednesday 8/23 | The 400 Block, downtown Wausau

× Expand Tim McGuire

This is the last Concert on the Square for the summer, and it’s going to be a fun one! Audiences all over the Midwest are wild about this contemporary bluegrass from Mankato, Minn. Using bluegrass as a base, the band taps into other genres such as folk, funk, rock, and hip hop. This 5-piece is made up of two acoustic guitars, a violin, cello, bass and mandolin. They combine four-part harmonies, strings and original Americana tinged with rock and funk to create an irresistible sound. Concerts play rain or shine, though might move to Marathon Park in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

Tonic Sol-fa

Wednesday 8/23 | Nicolet College, Rhinelander

This Minnesota-based, Emmy Award-winning a cappella trio has been described by The New York times as a “vocal kaleidoscope” and are considered one of the most in-demand vocal groups in the Midwest. They’ve appeared on NBC’s Today Show and in Newsweek magazine. The group was formed at St. John’s University with Shaun Johnson as lead vocalist, Greg Bannwarth as tenor and vocal percussionist and Jared Dove as bass. These three guys know how to have a good time on stage, so come out and hear these amazing vocals in person! 7:30 pm. $20. Tickets store.tonicsolfa.com.

Drive-In Movie and Family Pajama Party

Thursday 8/24 | Eastbay Sports Complex, Wausau

Now this is a new spin on outdoor summer movie events. It’s also a night of family fun, with human foosball and free carnival games. Then after sunset spread out blankets and chairs for The Secret Life of Pets shown on at 35 foot screen, or watch in your car using the radio for audio. The concession stand will be open for all your snacking needs. Presented by Wausau-Marathon County Parks. Games available 6–8:30pm. Free. 715-261-6500.

Wild Wild West

Thurs. & Sat. 8/24 & 8/26 | Monk Gardens, Wausau

The gardens transforms into a wild west setting for two days for their annual, themed fundraiser. On Thursday, adults enjoy a chuck wagon dinner buffet with a roasted pig, barbecue chicken and all the fixings. Then quench your thirst with wine and beer at the Moonshine cash bar, jig to bluegrass band Dig Deep and enjoy other Western themed activities throughout the evening. Wearing western themed attire is encouraged! 6-10 pm. $60.

The whole family is invited for an all day wild west adventure on Saturday for the Western jamboree with food and fun. Bring your cowboy boots and hats for square dancing, pony petting, quilting, a trading post, and life in old Marathon County. Vendors offering food and beverages will be available on site. 10 am-4 pm. $5 adults, $3 kids, free 3 and under.

The wild Western fun continues Saturday evening during the Monarch Saloon with Fandango for those 21+. The evening features music by Steel City Jug Slammers, food from the SmokeHouse Barbeque food truck, dancing, beverages, an adult scavenger hunt and Western themed yard games. Bring out your inner cowboy or cowgirl for a great time. 7-10:30 pm. $15. Tickets and details visit rwmonkgardens.org, 715-261-6309.