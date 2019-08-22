HIGHLIGHTS: August 23-25

(First published in the August 22, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Antique Steam & Gas Engine Show

FRI.-SUN. 8/23-25 | KURT UMNUS FARM, EDGAR

You don’t have to be a tractor enthusiast to appreciate the “wow” factor of all those steel wheels and steam power on display. You’ll see hundreds of antique tractors, machinery, engines, a sawmill and more, with working demos daily. Family-friendly activities happen across the farm, including historical re-creations of an old gas station, a blacksmith shop and a rural school house. A huge flea market with over 350 vendors runs daily 8 am-5 pm, there’s an antique machine parade Sunday at 1 pm, and you won’t want to miss the spark show Saturday night—like mini fireworks when operators rev up the engines in a special way. Live country, rock and polka music plays throughout the weekend and if you get hungry, enjoy food and beverage vendors are on site. If you want to stay all weekend, camping is available. Gates open 6 am. Admission $10 adult daily, $25 weekend, free under 12. Gates open daily at 6 am. EdgarSteamShow.com.

Irishfest Central Wisconsin

SATURDAY 8/24 | KENNEDY PARK, WESTON

× Expand Celtic rock band Reilly performs at Irishfest

This annual fest gets bigger each year with thousands attending to celebrate the culture of Ireland. It’s a grand day of music, dancing, food, and, of course, Irish drinks and beer. Daytime family fun begins with a bike ride, then a full day and night of sports, dancers, children’s activities and fireworks. Put on your dancing shoes for the Celtic music of Two Tap Trio, an award-winning group from Minneapolis; and Reilly, a rollicking Celtic rock band from Milwaukee. Irishfestcentralwisconsin.com, 715-302-8802.

• Bike Ride 10 am

• Corn Hole Tournament 12:00 pm

• Rugby: Green Bay Celtics vs. Madison Ruby Club 2-3 pm

• Children’s activities 2-6 pm

• Sessions and dancers Rince Na Chroi 3 pm

• Two Tap Trio with Joey Abarta 4 pm

• Reilly 6 pm

• Wild Colonial Bhoys with Rince na Chroi dancers 8 pm

• Fireworks 10 pm

Dog-Gone Real Pool Party

SUNDAY 8/25 | MEMORIAL POOL, WAUSAU

Its swimming pool season is over, but the Wausau/ Marathon Co. Parks Department is having one last pool party—for the dogs! Bring your four-footed family members to splash around in the water and cool off from the summer heat. No dogs under 10 pounds, must have proof of current vaccinations. One dog per adult, dog must be leashed until it enters pool fence. For ages 13+. 12:45-2:45 pm or 3-5 pm. $10 per person. Pre-register: 715-261-1550.