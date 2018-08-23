HIGHLIGHTS: August 24-26

(First published in the August 9, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Antique Steam & Gas Engine Show

FRI.-SUN. 8/24-26 | W4255 HILLDALE DRIVE, EDGAR

Get ready for one of the last big festival events of the summer. Located about 20 minutes west of Wausau, you’ll see hundreds of antique tractors, machinery, engines, a sawmill, and more, with working demos happening daily. Family-friendly activities happen across the farm, including historical re-creations of an old gas station, a blacksmith shop and a rural school house. A huge flea market with over 350 vendors runs daily 8 am-5 pm, there’s an antique machine parade Sunday at 1 pm, and you won’t want to miss the spark show Saturday night—like mini fireworks when operators rev up the engines in a special way. Live music plays throughout the weekend and if you get hungry, enjoy Sunday’s pancake breakfast and other food and beverage vendors available on site. If you want to stay all weekend, camping is available. Gates open 6 am. $10 daily, $25 weekend pass, kids 12 and under free. For details visit edgarsteamshow.com.

The live music lineup:

FRIDAY

· Pennies on the Track 2-6 pm

· Dam Country 7-11:30 pm

· Hayes Boys 6-10 pm

SATURDAY

· Schmitt Kickers 2-6 pm

· Jerry Schmitt 7-11:30 pm

· Ernie Stumpf 11 am-2 pm

· Mark Jirikovec 2-6 pm

· Ray Konkol 6-10 pm

SUNDAY

· “Live” WDEZ Polka Show with Jeff Heinz 7-11 am

· Church service with Second Edition 9 am

· Quarry Road Band 11 am-1 pm

· Second Edition 2-6 pm

Natty Nation

SATURDAY 8/25 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Good vibes abound with this Madison-based reggae band. They’ve been performing for over 20 years and have earned 32 Madison Area Music Association awards including the award for World Performer ten times! They’ve performed their hard roots and reggae tunes all over, including at SXSW, Summerfest, Freakfest, and throughout the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. Influenced by musicians such as Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix and Earth Wind and Fire they band delves into an array of genres like soul and funk, but retain a distinct roots and reggae core. Natty Nation wants to uplift as many people as passible with their tunes, so it’s certain to be an evening of positive energy. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Irishfest Central Wisconsin

SATURDAY 8/25 | KENNEDY PARK, WESTON

This sixth annual fest gets bigger and better each year. More than 2,500 people attended last year’s fabulously fun event, and chances are even more will show up this summer to celebrate the culture of Ireland. It’s a grand day of music, dancing, food, and, of course, Irish drinks and beer. Daytime family fun begins with a bike ride with different mileage depending and rider’s expertise. Then kick back and watch a rugby match featuring two of the top Midwest teams, see session dancers, enjoy children’s activities, and participate in a Corn Hole Tournament. Put on your dancing shoes for the live Celtic music of the award-winning, Minneapolis group Two Tap Trio, and Reilly, a rollicking Celtic rock band from Milwaukee. Free admission. Irishfestcentralwisconsin.com, 715-298-0677.

Schedule

· Bike Ride 10 am

THTPHOTO Reilly performs at Irishfest

· Rugby Match, Green Bay vs. South Side Chicago 2-3 pm

· Children’s activities 2-6 pm

· Sessions and dancers Rince Na Chroi & Danielle Enblom 3 pm

· Corn Hole Tournament 4 pm

· Two Tap Trio with Joey Abarta 6-7:30 pm

· Reilly 8-9:45 pm and 10:15-11:15 pm

· Fireworks 9:50 pm

