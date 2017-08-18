HIGHLIGHTS: August 25-27

Wisconsin Artists Association Annual Exhibition & Opening Gala

FRIDAY 8/25 | CENTER FOR THE VISUAL ARTS, WAUSAU

Hosting this state event is a big honor for the CVA. The non-profit organizations, Wisconsin Regional Artists Association (WRAA) and the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program (WRAP) collaborate to recognize award recipients from across the state in this annual exhibit. The State Exhibit left Madison for the first time in 60 years when it was presented by the CVA in 2014. The exhibit returns to the CVA this year, seen in all three of the galleries—so don’t forget to go upstairs! During the opening gala and the exhibit, you can see over 170 state award winning artists, 30 high school artists and over 300 WRAA Tiny Treasures, which are 2.5 inch by 3.5 inch pieces or original art. It’s all on display thru September 23. Gala 5-7 pm. 715-842-4545, cvawausau.org.

Antique Steam & Gas Engine Show

FRI.-SUN. 8/25-27 | W4255 HILLDALE DRIVE, EDGAR

Get ready for one of the last festival events of the summer. Located about 20 minutes west of Wausau, you’ll see hundreds of antique tractors, machinery a sawmill, and more, with working demos happening daily 9 am-5 pm. Family-friendly activities happen across the farm, including historical re-creations of an old gas station, a blacksmith shop and a rural school house. A huge flea market runs daily 8 am-5 pm, there’s an antique machine parade Sunday at 1 pm, and you won’t want to miss the spark show Saturday night—like mini fireworks when operators rev up the engines in a special way. Live music plays throughout the weekend. If you get hungry, enjoy Sunday’s pancake breakfast and other food and beverage vendors available on site. If you want to stay all weekend, camping is available. Gates open 6 am. $8 daily, $20 weekend pass, kids 12 and under free. For details visit edgarsteamshow.com.

The live music lineup:

Friday

· Jerry Schneider Band 6-10 pm

· Rod Parson 3-6 pm

· Uncle Fester’s Band 7-11:30 pm

Saturday

· Ernie Stumpf Band 11 am-2 pm

· Musical Brass 2-6 pm

· Gary & Ridgeland Dutchmen 6-10 pm

Sunday

· “Live” WDEZ Polka Show with Jeff Heinz 7-11 am

· Church service with Second Edition 9 am

· Twin Lakes Trio 11 am-2 pm

· Goodtime Dutchmen 2-6 pm

Circle of Heat

FRI.-SAT. 8/25-26 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

It’s back-to-back nights of rock and contagious energy from this Minneapolis based band. Bringing their new music to Malarkey’s, Circle of Heat is a rock band at its core, but draws inspiration from an array of genres such as funk, jazz, and classic rock. Having played together for seven years, with hundreds of shows under their belt, their live performances are filled with spontaneity and improvisation making each night a unique experience. So if you see them play Friday night, you may want to hear them again on Saturday. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Irishfest Central Wisconsin

SATURDAY 8/26 | KENNEDY PARK, WESTON

× Expand Rince Na Chroi dancers

This fifth annual fest has a new location and a new date. More than 2,500 people attended last year’s fabulously fun event, and chances are even more will show up this summer, now that it’s not conflicting with Artrageous Weekend. For the first time, the festival will be held at Kennedy Park (it previously was in front of Basil Restaurant, as its owner Jim Daly is the founder and organizer). So… bigger space and a less competitive date. Irishfest is a grand day of music, dancing, food and of course Irish drinks and beer. Daytime family fun begins with a bike ride with different mileage depending and rider’s expertise. Then kick back and enjoy musical workshops, session dancers and family fun, with children’s activities provided by Wausau Children’s Museum. Put on your dancing shoes for the live Celtic music of the award-winning, Minneapolis group Two Tap Trio, and for the big sounds of the 9-piece Red Rebel County from Chicago. Free admission. All proceeds from beer sales support the Wausau-Kiwanis. Irishfestcentralwisconsin.com.

Schedule

· Bike Ride 10 am, Rugby Match 1-2 pm

· Children’s activities 2-6 pm

· Sessions & dancers Rince Na Chroi & Brian Cunningham 2:30 pm

· Ceili Dance 4:30-5:30 pm

· Two Tap Trio with Joey Abarta 6-7:30 pm

· Red Rebel County 8-11:15 pm

· Fireworks 9:50 pm

Jazz on the River finale: Tim Buchholz

SUNDAY 8/27, PLAZA BEHIND PUBLIC LIBRARY, WAUSAU

As summer winds down, so do the outdoor concerts, including this new jazz series along the river, behind the library. The Wausau River District and the River Valley Jazz Society have brought dynamic jazz performers to the stage all summer long. This week the concert features Tim Buchholz and his band. This UW-Marathon County Assistant Professor of Music is a nationally recognized jazz singer, educator and arranger who has performed at venues throughout the United States and Europe. He also directs the UWMC Concert choir and two vocal jazz ensembles. Bring chairs, tables, and picnics. If it rains, head up and across the street to Wausau Center Mall. 5-7 pm. Wausauriverdistrict.com.

For a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!