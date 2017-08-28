HIGHLIGHTS: August 30-31

Stephanie & The All-Stars

WEDNESDAY 8/30 | 400 BLOCK, WAUSAU

Concerts on the Square have ended, but the music on the 400 Block continues this Wednesday evening with this band fronted by Stephanie Calvert and joined by other members of the band Starship, including John Roth, Jeff Adams, and Darrell Verdusco. You may remember Starships from their hit “We Built this City.” Keyboard player Chris Marion is from the classic rock band, The Little River Band. These seasoned musicians know how to put on an energetic, fun show. The concert is opened by The Local Heroes band, featuring Malarkey’s own Tyler Vogt. Bring your canned foods to help with the charity food drive for Peyton’s Promise. In case of rain the concert will be held at Bull Falls Brewery. 6:30-10 pm. Contact: Malcolm 715-297-5252.

Pesto Fest

THURSDAY 8/31 | MONK GARDENS, WAUSAU

Monk Botanical Gardens, the Thyme Keepers Herb Club and local chefs team up for pesto making, pesto tasting, and other pesto fun. Bring your own homemade pesto to be sampled and judged by a panel of local chefs to win one of three categories: “Basil,” “Other Herb or Vegetable,” or “Other Ingredient.” The Thyme Keepers will hold a pesto making demonstration where they prepare three non-traditional recipes from plants they’ve tended to in the Monk Gardens’ Kitchen Garden. Attendees can even take home a sample. If all this herb talk makes you hungry, there’s pesto pizza prepared by local chef Brian Fruend made right in the Kitchen Garden’s wood-fired pizza oven, served with wine from County Market. 6-8 pm. $20. Pre-registration required as spots are limited. monkgardens.org.

Merrill Gazebo Nights finale: Copper Box

THURSDAY 8/31 | NORMAL PARK, MERRILL

Channeling the rowdy feels of a small-town party, this genre-bending band celebrates the fusion of roots and rock with a refreshing, gutsy, Americana sound—with an accordion as the lead instrument. This quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. The Wisconsin Blues Society states that, “This group cooks and swings with some of the best Zydeco-influenced groups I’ve seen anywhere in the country." Come on out for the last concert under the Gazebo! 6 pm. Facebook: Gazebo Nights at Normal Park.

