HIGHLIGHTS: August 30-September 2

Jackpine Jamboree

THURS.-SUN. 8/30-9/1 | WILDLIFE CAMPGROUND, BIRNAMWOOD

× Expand Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

“Rain or shine Jackpine!” That’s what people shout throughout this 23rd annual Labor Day weekend music festival. And it’s true: Crowds flock there each year regardless of the weather. Of all the summer music fests, this one feels the most “happy Wisconsin” with its eclectic lineup of mostly local/regional Americana, folk, bluegrass and alt-rock bands —think Dig Deep, Armchair Boogie, Sloppy Joe, and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. Dance your heart out in front of the colorfully decorated stage, and bring chairs and blankets to relax on.Various vendors will offer clothing, jewelry and food. Rough camping is included with tickets, so bring your tent and camp in the large field under the stars. If you stay overnight, be prepared to hear people merrily shouting “Jackpine!” all night long. The homegrown, handmade atmosphere is a blissful way to end summer. Gates open 10 am Thursday. Weekend pass $65 in advance, $80 at gate; $30 for daily pass Fri.-Sun. Jackpinejamboree.com.

THURSDAY

Old Man Luedecke

• The Free Radicalz 5:30 pm

• Monsters of Grass 7 pm

• Armchair Boogie 8:30 pm

• Dig Deep 10 pm

• Insomniac Gypsy 11:30 pm

FRIDAY

Jimer Soukup of Sloppy Joe

• Hand Picked Bluegrass 12:30 pm

• The Dillweeds 2:15 pm

• Dale Reichert & The Resonators 4 pm

• Dig Deep 5:45 pm

• Sloppy Joe 7:30 pm

• Joseph Huber 9:30 pm

• The Yankee Coalition 11:30 pm

SATURDAY

• Open Mic 10 am

• Ryan Thompson & Townline 12 pm

• Tuck Pence 1:30 pm

• Art Stevenson & High Water 3 pm

• Old Man Luedecke 4:30 pm

• The Grass is Dead 6 pm

• Love Canon 8 pm

• Sloppy Joe 10 pm

• Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 11:30 pm

SUNDAY

Ukelyptus

• The New Hope Haybalers 10:45 am

• Paul Tanner 11:25 am

• Noah John & Ringing Iron 12:15 am

• Ukelyptus 1:30 pm

• The Trout Poppers 3 pm

• Jackpine Jam 4:30 pm

• Old Man Luedecke 6 pm

• The Grass is Dead 7:30 pm

• Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 9:30 pm

• Soul Symmetry 11:30 pm.

It Takes Two

FRIDAY 8/31 | DALY’S, WAUSAU

Formed by Jody Schuster and Matt Duranceau, this acoustic duo performs an eclectic mix of music. You’ll hear original tunes along with covers of songs from Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Pat Benatar, Prince and more — a variety that appeals to a wide range of musical tastes. With Jody’s outstanding vocals and ability to put a smile on anyone’s face, these two are a fun and memorable act, especially in the trendy, intimate setting of Daly’s. 8-11 pm. 715-298-1331.

Riverfront Jazz Festival

SAT.-SUN. 9/1-2 | PFIFFNER PIONEER PARK, STEVENS POINT

× Expand Janet Planet

Central Wisconsin’s largest jazz festival is back. Now in its 15th year, this free festival has grown from a one-day to a two-day event with over 5,000 festival-goers. Enjoy high quality music from local, regional and internationally renowned jazz musicians, plus diverse cuisine from local vendors available for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs for seating to relax during this wonderful outdoor experience along the Wisconsin River. 3-9 pm. Details at Riverfrontjazzfestival.org.

Saturday

• Jon Hoel Trio—UWSP alumni plays funky originals. 3 pm

• Mike Freeman Quartet—Vibraphonist from NYC. 5 pm

• Randy Sabien & The Fiddlehead Band—bluesy, rockin’, swingin’, funk, jazz violinist. 7 pm

Sunday

• Sara Rifleman Trio—originals and jazz standards. 3 pm

• Paul Dietrich Quintet—mixes classic and modern jazz, western classical music, folk and progressive rock. 5 pm

• Janet Planet—sultry vocalist performs jazz, blues, and standards. 7 pm