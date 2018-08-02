HIGHLIGHTS August 3-5

(First published in the August 2, 2018 issue of City Pages)

The Human Circuit

FRIDAY 8/3 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

This independent, seven-piece alternative pop and psych-rock band from Austin, Texas performs catchy orchestral grooves ranging from the mystic vibes of David Bowie to the intricate arrangements of Arcade Fire. According to Pop Press International, the band, “applies deliciously lengthy interludes of trumpet, drums, and keys between groovy songs that make genius use of synths to infuse the atmosphere with sunshine and creativity." You’ll love their eccentric sound with far-out rhythms. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Jazz on the River: Tom Washatka Quorum

SUNDAY 8/5 | KICKBUSCH PLAZA, WAUSAU (BEHIND LIBRARY)

Saxophonist, composer, arranger, recording engineer and producer Tom Washatka has been performing and recording for over four decades. He currently preforms with his quartet, the Tom Washatka Quorum, as well as the contemporary jazz and fusion quartet KWT. The winner of the 2018 WAMI for Best Studio Engineer/Producer, he has recorded over 20 CDs for Stellar Records with his wife and vocalist Janet Planet, as well as over a dozen CDs for independent artists including guitarist Gene Bertoncini, pianist John Harmon, cellist Matt Turner and vocalist Nancy King. Lawn chairs and picnic dinners welcomed. Rain location: J. Gumbo’s. 5-7 pm. Free. wausauriverdistrict.org.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!