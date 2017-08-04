HIGHLIGHTS: August 4-6

Wisconsin Valley Fair

thru Sunday 8/6 | Marathon Park, Wausau

× Expand The fair’s annual Draft Horse Show

Fair week started Tuesday and continues through Sunday. Don’t miss the carnival rides, delicious food, animal exhibits, and grandstand entertainment. Here are some highlights:

Midway rides: There are $25 ride deals each day. Friday unlimited rides run noon-5 pm or 5-11 pm. Saturday unlimited rides noon-5 pm. Sunday’s last blast unlimited rides noon-8 pm.

The Draft Horse Show is one of the most popular farm animal events. See it Sunday at 10:30 am with 12 farms exhibiting eight different carts.

Animal exhibits: Cows, pigs, goat, chickens and more. Over 900 local 4-H and FFA youth showcase their exhibits all week long with the buildings opening at 8 am.

Exhibition Building fun: Special events run all day starting around 11 am. A few examples: a fair food eating contest Friday 3-4 pm, Dan Stephon DJ for kids Friday 6–7 pm, and a martial arts demo Saturday 3–4 pm.

Beer tent music: Catch live bands each night in the Wausau Noon Optimists Beer Stand: Led West on Friday 7:30-11:30 pm, KT County 1-4 pm and The Bad Downs 7:30-11:30 pm Saturday, and The Music Connection 12:30-5 pm Sunday.

Grandstand entertainment The big acts perform each night at 7:30 pm, free general seating with gate admission, or reserved tickets for $25:

Ted Nugent (Fri.): Nugent’s career spans five decades and he has carved out a place in rock and roll history with his guitar shredding and 40 million albums sold.

Terri Clark (Sat.): This Canadian country music star has sold over five million albums, is an eight-time Canadian Country Music Award Entertainer of the Year winner, and five-time Female Vocalist of the year.

Demolition Derby (Sun.): Starts 5:30 pm and requires ticket entry, $5 adults, $2 ages 5–10.

Fair gate admission $6 before noon or after 9 pm, $9 between noon-9 pm. Open daily from 8 am-9 pm. See the full schedule at wisconsinvalleyfair.com.

Dang Ol’ Tri’ole

Friday 8/4 | Minocqua Brewing Company

× Expand Picasa

What began as a bluegrass trio in 2009 has grown to a 6-person bohemian folk group with a guitar, bass, violin, trumpet and two percussionists. This band has honed their skills and show great fluency in their instruments by using intricate melodies, solid arrangements, improvisational solos and lively presentations. Their sound borrows from an array of styles and are influenced by traditional folk, bluegrass, rock, salsa, and blues. This band also has a highly entertaining stage presence that expresses their great sense of humor. In other words, they want to make you laugh and tap your toes. 8:30 pm. 715-356-2600.

Unity Concert

Friday 8/4 | 400 Block, downtown Wausau

This events aims to create goodwill and celebrate the diversity in Marathon County in an inclusive gathering to promote standing together. The concert features music from three local bands, kittens, Phocus, and Unified Soul. Be part of the Unity Project’s first community art project by decorating a square with a love and unity theme with paint, markers, colored pencils and other craft supplies all provided by the Wausau Children’s Museum, where the art will be displayed. Come and welcome everyone who wants to build relationships with new people in our community. Bring own chairs. 5-10 pm. Free admission. Facebook: Unity Project, 608-690-0697.

Hand Picked

Friday 8/4 | Intermission, Wausau

With stellar picking and powerful vocal arrangements, Hand Picked Bluegrass Band plays everything from traditional Americana to the exciting sounds of today’s progressive bluegrass groups, as well as their own music. From Tomahawk, this four-piece has performed at numerous festivals and opened for groups such as Bobby Osborne, The Chapmans and The Gibson Brothers. Bluegrass Unlimited has called Hand Picked, "A delightful offering of down-home bluegrass that is guaranteed to please and delight anyone who enjoys precise picking and harmonious vocals.” Come out to Intermission and stomp your feet along with the beat. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Miss Club OZ Show

Saturday 8/5 | Oz Nightclub, Wausau

Earlier this year, Oz Nightclub crowned Bryanna Banx as Miss Club Oz 2017. Now she’s back and ready to perform with other former Miss Club Oz sisters and Miss Gay Wausau, Beverly Bee. If you’ve been to a drag show at Oz before, you’ll recognize crowd favorites and regulars Modori (Miss Club Oz 2016), and Mercedes (Miss Club Oz 2013) display their talents on stage. Other performers include Dominique Degrant, Monica Bluebyll Degrant, Monica Divine, Misty Mountains, and Stormm the drag king. Stay after the show for drinks and dancing on the spectacular light-up dance floor. 10:30 pm. 715-842-3225.

Jazz on the River: Janet Planet

Sunday 8/6 | Plaza behind Wausau Library

As a working musician for more than 35 years, Janet Planet is a recording artist, performer, teacher and clinician. Her busy schedule takes her from her home in the Fox Valley across the United States and even internationally to universities, jazz festivals and clubs. But most of her local fans here know her from years performing at the John Altenburgh Christmas Show and blowing up the Grand Theater with her powerhouse voice. Planet has a reverence for jazz singing and has been described as a “sultry vocalist with a vast repertoire of jazz, blues, and standards…with some Bob Dylan thrown in for good measure” by New York Magazine. Hear her beautiful voice as she sings along with her band during the Wausau River District’s Jazz on the River series. Bring your own chairs, tables, and picnics. Rain location: Wausau Center Mall. 5-7 pm. Wausauriverdistrict.com.