HIGHLIGHTS: August 6-8

Dirt to Pot Cooking Series: Ratatouille

MONDAY 8/6 | MONK GARDENS, WAUSAU

Now this sounds delicious. Monk Botanical Gardens is kicking off their Dirt to Pot Cooking Series where local chefs and experts teach you how to grow, harvest, prepare and cook a variety of meals. This week, Paul Whitaker, Biology Professor at UWMC and Sonja Gasper, farming expert, provide tips on planning and planting your own Italian themed garden. Then see Chef James Meller from Daly’s prepare a classic, delicious and healthy vegetable dish ratatouille (typically made with eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes and bell peppers). Now, we’re sure these classes are educational, but they also sound like great nights of hanging around that fabulous outdoor kitchen with friends. Class runs rain or shine. 6-8 pm. Members: $25 per class, $40 for two, $100 for five; general $35/$60/$150. Register: Monkgardens.org.

Other classes in the series:

8/13 | Dan Sosnowski of Politos demonstrates how to make a great pizza from dough to finish.

8/20 | Chef Eric Corbine of WOW shows his version of chicken caprese, and lemon-balsamic vinaigrette.

8/27 | Chef Brian Fruend of Ropa’s shows how to make versions of chicken dumpling soup from scratch.

9/10 | Chef Nate Bychinski from Red Eye Brewing demonstrates how to grow and maintain a garden with variety for a diverse menu. Harvest from the garden and make a surprise dinner with what you find.

Concerts on the Square: The Last Revel

WEDNESDAY 8/8 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

This trio of multi-instrumentalists from Minneapolis blend folk, rockabilly, old time string-band and rock to form a unique, upper-Midwest sound. Each member plays multiple instruments during performances, including banjo, acoustic guitar, upright bass, harmonica, and kick drum. Expect three-part vocal harmonies, songs that will make you swoon, and an overall energy that’ll make you want to grab a partner and dance. Concerts play rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables, pets, or smoking. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

