HIGHLIGHTS: August 8-11

(First published in the August 8, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Joseph Huber Band

FRIDAY 8/9 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Moloich Photography Ltd.

This Milwaukee-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is on tour celebrating his new album, Moondog. He brings variety to the stage, with songs ranging from fiddle-driven dance tunes to honest heart-wrenching songs. Huber was the founding member of the popular street-bluegrass group .357 String Band, but since the band’s break up, he’s found great success as a solo artist. His sincere, well-crafted folk and roots songs with terrific hooks have captivated audiences throughout the United States and Europe. While his ability to play an array of instruments is impressive—fiddle, banjo, harmonica—you’ll also be in awe of his introspective lyrics and reflective writing style. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Central Wis. Military Show

FRI.-SAT. 8/9-10 | MOTORAMA AUTO MUSEUM, ANIWA

× Expand Central Wisconsin Military Show Aniwa Car museum

This annual event on the beautifully developed grounds around Wisconsin’s Largest Auto Museum, Motorama, aims to increase awareness and education about the U.S. military, while honoring past and present veterans. Visitors can view an array of military vehicles, equipment, memorabilia, and exhibits with living history encampments, a re-enactment battle, a swap meet and much more. Military equipment isn’t all you’ll see as there will also be a pin-up girl contest, food vendors, live music, and more. Fri. noon-11 pm; Sat. 8 am-6 pm. $10 admission. 715-449-2141, Centralwisconsinmilitaryshow.com.

LogJam Festival

FRI.-SUN. 8/9-11 | RIVER PARK, MOSINEE

× Expand The folk band Cicada Rhythm performs Saturday 7 pm

This 13th annual extravaganza celebrates local heritage, with lumberjack and frontier history, demonstrations, great food, local brews and impressive live music, all along the banks of the Wisconsin River. History re-enactors and the Living History Encampment create the atmosphere of life in the 1700s and 1800s. These 50+ groups demonstrate blacksmithing, paddle-making, weaving, cooking over a fire, candle-making and more. You’ll have a chance to ride a 28-foot Voyageur Canoe, a replica of the watercraft used on the Wisconsin and Fox Rivers. LogJam has been ramping up its live music, and now brings both local and nationally touring Americana and bluegrass bands, including Saturday headliners, Dead Horses from Milwaukee. And a late-night bonus: An extra concert at the new Mosinee Brewing Co., just two blocks from River Park.

Most attractions such as exhibitors, vendors, and activities run Fri. 4–8 pm, Sat. 9 am–6 pm, Sun. 9 am–4 pm. Food and beer open until 11 pm Fri.-Sat. and 4 pm Sun. Free admission. More details on LogJam’s Facebook page, and Logjamfestival.org.

Friday live music:

5:00 pm | Sway Wild

7:00 pm | Adrian + Meredith

9:00 pm | Feed The Dog

11:00 pm | Kevin Troestler & Logan Dier at Mosinee Brewing Co.

Saturday live music:

12:00 pm | Red Ben

2:30 pm | Noah John & Ringing Iron

5:00 pm | Barbaro

7:00 pm | Cicada Rhythm

9:00 pm | Dead Horses

11:00 pm | Lou Shields at Mosinee Brewing Co.

