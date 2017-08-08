HIGHLIGHTS: August 9

Concerts on the Square: Cajun Strangers

Wednesday 8/9 | 400 Block, downtown Wausau

This 5-piece band has been playing the music of Cajun culture and Southwest Louisiana since 2001 and was recognized as the best Cajun outside Louisiana by the Cajun French Music Association. They’re a favorite around their home base in Madison and warm up Wausau with their high-energy accordion and fiddle driven Zydeco. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, “Don't plan on sitting at a Cajun Strangers' show.” So get ready to get up and move along to the music. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

We Banjo 3

Wednesday 8/9 | Chestnut Center, Marshfield

Coming to Wisconsin from Galway, Ireland, We Banjo 3 uses banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, vocals and percussion to create their own unique sound that they call “Celtgrass.” Their combination of traditional Irish and American bluegrass music is “pure listening pleasure” according to Irish Music Magazine. Formed by two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley, who are some of the most celebrated young musicians in Ireland, this band performs in perfect harmony and composes innovative arrangements that audiences of all ages can appreciate. 7 pm. $15 in advance, $20 at door. Chestnut.nex-z.com, 715-389-8999.

