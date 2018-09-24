HIGHLIGHT: Central Wisconsin Book Festival

(First published in the September 20, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Central Wisconsin Book Festival

THURS.-SUN. 9/27-30 | WAUSAU AREA LOCATIONS

× Expand Street poet Paul Wiegel will write on-the-spot poetry at the Center for the Visual Arts

Literary lovers unite! For this multi-day, 20-some event fest, the Marathon County Public Library has collaborated with several partners including UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, Janke Book Store, Barnes and Noble, the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets and more. You’ll meet a variety of authors and writers for readings, presentations and workshops. The weekend features Wisconsin writers such as poet and Wausau native Lowell Jaeger, cartoonists and illustrator Duachaka Her, author and blogger Ted Rulseh and more. For updates and a full schedule of events and activities visit mcpl.us/cwbf.

Event highlights:

UW Faculty Reading · Thurs., Sconni’s, Schofield. Fiction, non-fiction and poetry read by faculty members from the University of Wisconsin system. 6:30 pm

Fact and Fiction and “Grace”: A Live Storytelling Event · Fri., Center for Civic Engagement Veninga Theater, Wausau. Storytellers read work in front of an audience, stories are either made up or real. 7:30-9:30 pm.

Trace: A Poetry Art Exhibit · Opens Fri., Center for the Visual Arts, Wausau. View more than 30 poetry and art combinations, all based around the theme of trace. During the opening gala night Fri. 5–7 pm, see the creation of on-the-spot poems from street poet Paul Wiegel matched with art from Lois Wierzba. Reading from poets and awards on Sun. 2-4 pm. The exhibit is on view through November 10.

Podcasting 101 with Charles Monroe-Kane · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. Learn what it takes to create your own podcast including creating content, interview skills, audio equipment and editing techniques. 9:30-10:30 am. Registration required: 715-261-7230

Cartoon and Illustration Workshop with Duachaka Her · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. Learn about graphic arts and illustration. 11 am-1 pm. Registration required: 715-261-7230

Blogging for Success 101 · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. Basics you need to know to start your own blog, from discovering your niche to choosing your social media platforms with blogger Alice Mills. 3 pm.

Two Paths to Publishing: Traditional or Do It Yourself? · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. Wisconsin author Kenneth Farmers shares experiences of edits, design and sales when he self-published his first novel and how that compares to working with a publishing house for his second novel. 9:45 am.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!