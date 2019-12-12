HIGHLIGHTS: December 13-15

(First published in the December 12, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Wausau Community Theatre: A Christmas Carol

FRI.-SUN. 12/13-15 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Scrooge gets a ghostly visit in WCT’s A Christmas Carol

WCT’s tradition returns for its 13th year. This year, Wausau’s veteran director Larry Kirchgaessner is re-staging most of the show, using more scenic effects, new scenery and even new costumes. If you haven’t seen this annual production, prepare to be impressed and emotionally moved. The group brings Charles Dickens story of holiday spirit and redemption to the stage and it’s become a beloved tradition for many who come back year after year to see it. The stage becomes a cozy, wintery scene set in the late 1800s, as the hard-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. It’s an inspiring story of transformation as Scrooge discovers the true meaning of Christmas. There are even carolers singing before and throughout the show and at intermission. Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. Advance tickets $22 adults, $18 seniors, $14 youth (prices increase $3 at door). Grandtheater.org.

Dig Deep

FRIDAY 12/13 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

This Stevens Point string band usually gets plunked into the bluegrass genre, but their sound is more diverse than that with a well-honed and hard-edged sound. If you’re into thumping banjo, you’re sure to appreciate these four guys, who perform original, bluesy-rockin’ folk tunes as well as covers. The vocals are rough, rock-influenced and raspy, in front of plucky banjo and other strings. There’s no percussion, making the vocals all the more appreciated. These guys are energetic and dynamic performers which has earned them the love of fans as they tour throughout the Midwest and around the country. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Windsor Drive album release concert

SATURDAY 12/14 | WHITEWATER MUSIC HALL, WAUSAU

Matthew Marshall

After taking a break, this local band that made it big returns to Wausau for a special show to celebrate the release of their new album, Young One. The four-piece band began playing as teens in 2006 and performed at local churches, youth events and family friendly festivals. They later moved to Texas, worked with big names in the industry, headlined a tour in Japan and even performed at the Vans Warped Tour. After logging hundreds of concerts and several recordings between 2010 and 2014, Windsor Drive stepped back from performing as a band. Now they’re coming back with a new catchy and poppy piano-driven album. It’s their first performance in Wausau since 2017 and the only scheduled concert they have planned, so get your tickets early as the place will be packed. 7-11 pm. $10. On Facebook.

