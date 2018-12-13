HIGHLIGHTS: December 14-15

(First Published in the December 13, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Mike Brody

FRIDAY 12/14 | LES AND JIM’S LINCOLN LANES, MERRILL

Get ready for some big laughs with this stand-up comedian. He started comedy on a whim at an open mic back in 2000 and has since devoted his life to perfecting his high-energy act. His intense passion and enthusiasm for comedy is what draws audiences in and keep them coming back for more. He is the official event comedian for the SyFy Channel’s TV show “Ghost Hunters” and has also appeared on the nationally syndicated radio program "The Bob & Tom Show" as well as "The Dan Patrick Show.” From Minneapolis, this easy-going, clever guy’s life is often derailed by his own neurotic, obsessive-compulsive and clumsy tendencies—which makes for some pretty hilarious jokes. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8 pm. $15 in advance, $20 at door. 715-536-9405.

Armchair Boogie, and Pine Travelers

FRIDAY 12/14 | ARROW SPORTS CLUB, WESTON

It’s a night of two bluegrass bands at Arrow. It kicks off with the Madison-based group Pine Travelers at 9 pm. They create original music that combines gritty Americana, country, folk and bluegrass with old school roots and rock and roll. Since their beginning in 2013, they’ve shared the stage with groups like Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Pert Near Sandstone, The Mustache and many more. Their honest, meaningful lyrics reflect their northern Midwest roots and their live shows are energetic and dance-able and range from rustic roots to funky grooves with a modern twist.

Armchair Boogies takes the stage at 10:30 pm. Formed in Stevens Point in 2004 as a guitar and banjo duo, they’ve since grown into a four-piece band with a bassist and drummer. With the well-versed rhythm section, the band has toured consistently around the Midwest and at bluegrass festivals in the state such as The Jackpine Jamboree and The Moondance Festival. While labeled as a bluegrass band, they also delve into other genres such as funk and country. So come on out and boogie. Hear a mash up of the two bands as they play together at 12:15 am. 715-359-2363.

Space Monkey Mafia

SATURDAY 12/15 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Put on your dancing shoes for this show. Formed in and around the practice rooms of McNally Smith College of Music over a love of ska and punk music, this five-piece ensemble from the Twin Cities is known for their crafty songwriting and tight vocal harmonies. They released their debut album last March and have been touring the country since sharing their unique sound. With a killer horn section, they perform with tons of energy, making their live show a totally fun, danceable time. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

