Highlights: December 15-17

A Christmas Carol Radio Show

FRI.-SAT. 12/15-16 | SENTRY THEATER, STEVENS POINT

Sure, you know Charles Dickens’ story, but have you experienced it as a live performance radio show? In this unique adaption by Central Wisconsin Area Community Theatre, the holiday classic comes to life as live 1940s radio broadcast complete with live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage with the familiar story of three ghosts taking Ebenezer Scrooge on a inspiring journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. You’ll even see vintage radio commercials for extra-fancy fruitcake. This charming adaptation is perfect for the whole family. 7:30 pm. $5 per person, maximum of $20 per family. cwact.org.

Bernie Thompson

FRIDAY 12/15 | MINOCQUA BREWING COMPANY

Playing guitar and singing since the early 1980s, Thompson pours his heart and energy into his performances, which has made him a popular entertainer in Northern Wisconsin. With smooth vocals, guitar, harmonica and an old wooden foot “stomp box,” Thompson has a unique one-man band sound. You’ll hear some of Bernie’s original music along with acoustic versions of hits from artists you already know and love such as Mumford & Sons, Bob Dylan, The Eagles and Pink Floyd to name a few. Get ready for an entertaining, energetic and electric acoustic show. 8 pm. 715-356-2600.

Tracy Byrd

FRIDAY 12/15 | NORTH STAR MOHICAN CASINO, BOWLER

Tracy Byrd started his country music career in Nashville back in 1993. In the height of his career in the 90’s, Byrd had eight top-ten singles on Billboard’s country charts, such as “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” “The Keeper of the Stars,” “Watermelon Crawl” and more. More than two decades later, he’s still performing and releasing albums. He released his 10th studio album All American Texan in November of 2016. Must be 21+ to attend. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $20. Northstarcasinoresort.com.

Christmas with Living River

FRIDAY 12/15 | WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, WAUSAU

SATURDAY 12/16 | ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, WAUSAU

Originally formed in 1987, this quartet has performed concerts in local churches and at many events throughout the Midwest. Based here in Wausau, the four men who make up the quartet praise together through worship, gospel, and a cappella style songs. The voices of Rich Beilke, Bryan Niemeyer, Jeff Guy and Perry de Jong blend perfectly for impressive harmony and energy. They’ve performed several Wausau area shows for Christmas, and these are the last ones of the season. 7 pm at Wesley United Methodist; 6:30 pm at St. Paul’s. Livingriverquartet.com.

Allen Brothers Band

SATURDAY 12/16 | THE JIG, WESTON

Playing funky pop and rock hits from the 60s to present, this talented local band covers a range of popular songs from a wide span of genres. Don’t be surprised to hear Johnny Cash, Weezer and the Talking Heads all in one show. The trio, formed in 2015, consists of Bob Allen on vocals and guitar, his brother Brandon Allen on drums and vocals, with Wade Kaiser on bass and vocals. This band plays their energetic, professional and entertaining shows throughout the state and is sure to deliver for this grand opening celebration of the area’s newest supper club, in the old Iozzo’s location on Camp Phillips Road. 8 pm. 715-393-4479.

Josh Gracin

SATURDAY 12/16 | Q&Z EXPO CENTER, RINGLE

Located 10 miles east of Wausau, Q&Z hosts national and international touring groups, as well as local acts, throughout the year. This weekend brings country musician and former Marine Josh Gracin, who made his claim to fame in the second season of American Idol (he placed fourth). With soulful vocals and passion, Gracin says Queen, Garth Brooks and Eminem have influenced his music the most—and you can tell with the rock ‘n roll edge to his country sound. He has released three studio albums and travels around the country playing his signature country sound. The evening also features opening performances by The Jerry Schmitt Band and Carl Jackson. 6 pm. $25 in advance, $30 at door. 715-446-3141.

Kids Christmas Workshop

SAT.-SUN. 12/16-17 AND SAT. 12/23 | WAUSAU CENTER MALL

After the success of their Spooktacular Haunted House this fall, Imaginar Adventures is back with another immersive attraction, this time with a Christmas theme. Visit Santa’s Workshop, have story time with Mrs. Claus, listen to music, play reindeer games and make rock art and enjoy cocoa and cookies. You can also make a Christmas card for a service member of the police and fire departments or the armed forces. Find the magic in the space near the former Sears space. Children under 12 must be accompanied by adult. 11 am-4 pm. $5 per child. 715-573-5555 and on Facebook.

The Third Wheels

SATURDAY 12/16 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

City Pages readers voted them Best Local Band in Wausau during our annual “Best of” survey. Fronted by the charming and charismatic Carmyn Hoen, this soul infused, high energy pop and rock band has a diverse set list, covering many genres, generations and styles. If you’re a fan of local acoustic duo Open Tab, then you’ll be excited to hear Carmyn and Nick with a little more rock to their sound with Matt on drums and Scotty on bass. Their songs aim to bring people in, get them on the dance floor and make them want to stay all night long. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Borealis Reed Quintet

SUNDAY 12/17 | SMITH SCARABOCCHIO ART MUSEUM, STEVENS POINT

Consisting of UWSP students and recent graduates, this quintet formed in the summer of 2017 and this marks their first public recital. The chamber ensemble with five reed/woodwind players is dedicated to the performance and appreciation of contemporary classical music. With Arin Lemke playing oboe, John Asmus on clarinet, Casey Urbanek on saxophone, Henry Leavitt on bassoon and Brenna Ohrmundt on bass clarinet, you’ll hear pieces such as “Splinter” by Marc Mellits, and “Refraction” by David Biedenbender. Listen to their classic sound while enjoying refreshments and the beautiful art of the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum. 1-2 pm. No tickets necessary, freewill donations accepted. 715-345-7726.

Holiday Wausau Makers Market

SUNDAY 12/17 | RED EYE BREWING, WAUSAU

After its debut this summer, the Wausau Makers Market is back, just in time for last-minute gift shopping. This modern market expresses a love for all types of artisans with over 20 local and regional vendors, all carefully selected for quality and creativity. You’ll find fiber arts, handmade chocolates, clever screen printed items, hand-knitted socks, refurbished Swiss Army Knives, home décor pieces, handcrafted leather accessories and more. It’s meant to be an experience, so among your browsing enjoy live music and specialty drinks. 11 am-4 pm. wausaumm@gmail.com.