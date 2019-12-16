HIGHLIGHTS: December 16-17

(First published in the December 12, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Lorie Line

MONDAY 12/16 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This renowned Midwest entertainer and Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductee, returns to Wausau with her six-piece band for what’s always a magical, traditional Christmas show. Line, a classically trained pianist who's been touring for 30 years, has a large body of work that includes more than 50 albums, and over 50 books of music. To celebrate 30 years of touring, she’s performing new music and the best of the best from years past along with her Pop Chamber Orchestra and a special featured vocalist. It’s a show all about laughter and fun, sentimental stories, and celebrating Christmas. 7 pm. Tickets start at $60. grandtheater.org.

Legends & Folklore of Winter with Chad Lewis

TUESDAY 12/17 | MARATHON CO. LIBRARY, WAUSAU

Hear strange tales that arise from the depths of the cold, dark winter months. Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of cannibalistic spirits, Krampus the anti-Santa Claus, werewolves, witches and numerous other traditions for the darkest days of the year. Author, researcher and lecturer Chad Lewis shares some of these stories, answers questions and signs copies of his books. 6 pm. 715-261-7200.

