HIGHLIGHTS: December 21-31

Crystal K. Martel

Danny Mitchell: Music on a Mission

FRI.-SAT. 12/21-22 | FRAME MEMORIAL CHURCH, STEVENS POINT

Coming back to his hometown for this annual holiday concert is Nashville-based pianist, singer, songwriter and composer Danny Mitchell. He’s toured all around the country performing at famed venues including Chicago’s House of Blues, Hollywood’s Hotel Café and the Grand Ole Opry. Aside from his four solo studio albums, Mitchell has also recorded with artists Anderson East, Kim Richey, and Rodney Crowell and is currently touring with Miranda Lambert. Hear him perform Christmas classics and originals that feature both central Wisconsin-based and Nashville-based musicians. 7:30 pm. $20 adults, $15 youth. Tickets: dannymitchellmusic.com.

Granite Peak’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

MONDAY 12/31 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, WAUSAU

The ski hill is ringing in the new year with a bang this year, with a New Year’s Eve Party that will blow your moisture-wicking socks off. Listen to live music in the chalets during the day by Bradley Sperger at 1 pm and Max Koepke at noon. Then at 8 pm the real party begins. In addition to the annual fireworks (6:30 pm) on the slopes, get your groove on to music by Hello Weekend. This high-energy Chicago-based dance band performs todays biggest chart toppers and recreates them flawlessly. It’s a full-on celebration with black lights, glow items galore and a balloon drop at midnight. 8-12:30 pm. Free. skigranitepeak.com.

New Year’s Eve Party with The Jerry Schmitt Band

MONDAY 12/31 | ROOKIES SPORTS PUB, STEVENS POINT

Bring in the New Year in style. He’s from Stratford, but a Nashville recording country artist who has received radio airplay not only in Wisconsin but internationally in Australia, Europe and Japan. Schmitt, along with his six piece band, bring an electrifying presence to the stage with their many year of experience. Their covers of classic country favorites and original tunes appeals to audiences of all ages and will keep you out on the dance floor all night long. 8 pm. $10 in advance, $15 day of. 715-344-7026.