HIGHLIGHTS: December 26-29

GGOOLLDD with special guest Indigibliss

TUESDAY 12/26 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, RIB MOUNTAIN

The Milwaukee-based GGOOLLDD was formed on a whim, mostly because they wanted an excuse to throw a killer party and make crazy costumes. Fronted by the charismatic Margaret Butler on vocals, the four-piece band plays dreamy electronic pop music—full of energy, pure fun, with wild dance moves and eccentric clothing. You so have to dance to their synth-pop. The show is opened by Wausau alternative rock band Indigibliss. Ages 18+. Part of the Party at the Peak Concert series in the Sundance Chalet. 8 pm. $15. Skigranitepeak.com.

Luminary Snowshoe Walks

FRIDAY 12/29 | MONK GARDENS, WAUSAU

Grab your snowshoes and bring the family—dogs included—for a lovely evening outside. The fat gibbous moon shines above this night as you walk through the luminary-lit trails of the fabulous botanical gardens. The bonfire gathering, with hot chocolate, apple cider and roasted marshmallows in the new outdoor kitchen, make it even more worthwhile. A limited number of snowshoes are available to borrow for a $2 donation. Check Facebook for possible weather cancellation. Other luminary snowshoe walks are coming 1/26 and 2/16. 6-8 pm. $2. monkgardens.org.