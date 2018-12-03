HIGHLIGHTS: December 4-6

(First published in the November 29, 2018 issue of City Pages)

It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre

TUESDAY 12/4 | CAMPANILE CENTER, MINOCQUA

Everyone knows the holiday classic movie It’s A Wonderful Life, the uplifting and bittersweet tale of George Bailey's close call with death on Christmas Eve, of how important and special he is to all those around him, and what this world would have missed had he not been born. This fresh adaptation is performed as a 1940s-era live radio broadcast. It’s Christmas Eve and only a handful of radio actors have braved the blizzard to perform the broadcast and keep the station afloat. It’s a fun new take on a familiar story with live sound effects and plenty of imagination. 7 pm. $25 advance, $30 at door. Tickets: campanilecenter.org.

LazyLightning420

THURSDAY 12/6 | SCONNI’S, SCHOFIELD

Erik Berry of the popular Duluth bluegrass-folk band Trampled by Turtles teams up with Duluth-based singer-songwriter Marc Gartman of the bands Two Many Banjos and Glitteratti. Together they perform an entire concert of Grateful Dead songs. While they are essentially a simple mandolin and guitar duo, they use sound effect devices and distortion pedals to generate an electric concert sound, making them a rock band at heart.8 pm. 715-241-7665.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!